JD Vance Mulls Stunning 2028 Move as He Scrambles to Save His Future
Vance and Marco Rubio are trying to distance themselves from Donald Trump.
Vice President JD Vance is seriously considering shelving his dreams of a 2028 presidential campaign, as GOP hopefuls are rushing to distance themselves from President Donald Trump.
Vance was once considered the GOP frontrunner for 2028, but people close to him told CNN Friday that the Ohio Republican has become less than convinced of his own candidacy, following sweeping Republican losses in the midterm elections last week.
“The question isn’t if JD can do it. It’s: If the Iran war is still happening, can any Republican do it?” one Vance ally told CNN. “If they don’t end the war in Iran, no Republican has a shot at 2028.”
Republicans are already turning on Vance’s nascent presidential run. As Election Day results rolled in last week, Vance received a text from one of his confidants advising him to consider sitting out of the next presidential race.
Another Vance ally noted that a lot could change in two years: “Just look at how far Trump has fallen since his win.”
Meanwhile, Rich Baris, a pollster closely connected to the MAGA movement, had a more dreadful analysis: “MAGA is dead.”
“The problem the vice president is going to have is that he has to motivate [MAGA voters] and make them believe again, because the Republican brand has completely lost credibility with them,” he said.
Vance’s soul-searching comes as he and Secretary of State Marco Rubio have rushed to distance themselves from the Trump administration. After Trump suffered a stunning rebuke in the midterm elections, Rubio and Vance have begun leaking to publications “like crazy,” according to Majority Report podcast host Emma Vigeland on X.
Vigeland observed that The New York Times coverage of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s reported affair with a Chinese spy “emphasized that Rubio told Trump about Huang and the spy, but Trump let him on the plane anyway.”
Meanwhile, Vance had stepped out of line to criticize Trump’s war in Iran in the wake of the midterms, citing it as a major reason for Republican losses. “Vance’s alleged resistance to the Iran War is repeatedly noted,” Vigeland added.