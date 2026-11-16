Team Trump Actually Made the FAA Disaster Way Worse Than Necessary
Apparently, there was no need to ground planes across the country.
Air traffic controllers are saying that there was no need for the Trump administration to issue the hourslong nationwide ground stop that disrupted thousands of flights and cost the economy billions of dollars.
During an appearance on MS NOW’s The Assignment Sunday, The Washington Examiner’s Anna Giaritelli said she’d spoken with multiple air traffic controllers who believed that the nationwide ground stop on Friday was entirely unnecessary.
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has repeatedly blamed the cascading telecommunications outage on outdated air traffic control systems, turning the crisis into a plea to receive additional funding.
In July 2025, Congress approved $12.5 billion in order to overhaul the air traffic control system. So far, the FAA has only used a small portion of those funds across more than 10,000 projects nationwide. But in August 2026, FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford told Giaritelli that the agency needed an additional $19 billion to complete the project. By October, that number rose to $30 billion. As of this week, the agency is asking for an additional $50 billion.
Giaritelli claimed that she’d been overwhelmed with messages from air traffic controllers who “don’t believe” Duffy’s explanations.
“There’s already protocols in place for whether FAA or contractors are making changes to the system. They do that in the middle of the week, in the middle of the night when there are no flights happening,” she said.
Duffy claimed that the outage began during a routine router upgrade at a remote radio facility in El Dorado, Arkansas, where L3Harris contract workers were updating a copper wire–based system with fiber optic cable. There was also a second, unrelated issue at a radar facility in Texas. But Giaritelli said she’d spoken with air traffic controllers and technicians across the country who reported experiencing other technical issues hours before the ground stop was announced.
FAA workers also didn’t understand how the kind of upgrade that had supposedly caused the outage could result in a nationwide issue, Giaritelli said. Even Duffy has admitted that the agency hadn’t anticipated that the upgrade could “take down the system.”
The reason for the outage is still being investigated. The FBI announced Monday that the agency had taken possession of the router and other equipment that was involved in the outage.