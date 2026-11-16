The data center, owned by Singaporean firm Bitdeer, is poised to sell Nvidia chips to a Chinese tech giant, sidestepping U.S. rules that ban the sales of advanced U.S. chips to China. Cantor Fitzgerald served as a sales agent for a Bitdeer equity offering of up to $1 billion, and assisted the company with arranging a stock offering of up to $250 million. Cantor Fitzgerald also has business ties to several data center companies in Southeast Asia.

The Trump administration has been embroiled in debate on how much the government should regulate the sale of AI chips to foreign countries, with Lutnick leading the effort to scale back U.S. oversight. As Commerce secretary, he has championed Nvidia, offering the company unprecedented access to rulemaking and refusing to crack down on foreign chip sales. Nvidia’s CEO Jensen Huang was ousted from the company last week after revelations that he’d had multiple affairs, one of them with Alice Huang, a suspected Chinese spy, whose company Megaspeed is being investigated for illegally selling Nvidia’s chips.

There is no evidence that Cantor’s investments influenced Lutnick’s decisions, but the company’s business ties to data centers present yet another obvious conflict of interest for the embattled commerce secretary.