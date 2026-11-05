Jamie Raskin Warns Law Firms That Caved to Trump to Watch Out
Nine law firms cut deals with Donald Trump after he targeted them for working with clients and on causes he didn’t like.
House Democrats are coming for law firms that cut deals with President Donald Trump.
Speaking on MS NOW Wednesday night, Representative Jamie Raskin, who is poised to become chair of the House Judiciary Committee, said that the several law firms that struck deals with Trump could expect to receive subpoenas next year.
In the early days of Trump’s second term, the president issued several executive orders revoking the security clearance of and threatening to pull all federal contracts from large law firms that had supported clients and causes he felt were contrary to his agenda. In response, nine firms agreed to degrading deals that gutted their work on certain policy areas such as immigration, ended company DEI programs, and required them to provide pro bono legal work for Trump’s administration. Altogether, the deals signed with the president amounted to nearly $1 billion worth of free legal work.
“There are major law firms in America, including Paul Weiss, that have capitulated to these coercive tactics from Donald Trump and have basically surrendered and made all sorts of outrageous concessions,” Raskin said on MS NOW.
Trump’s executive order had targeted Paul Weiss over the work of Mark Pomerantz, a former prosecutor who previously oversaw the Manhattan district attorney’s office’s investigation into Trump’s alleged financial crimes. As part of bowing to Trump’s threat, the firm acknowledged that Pomerantz had committed wrongdoing, and agreed to stop making decisions about hiring and promotions based on considerations of diversity, equity, and inclusion.
The current ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, Raskin had requested information from several firms about the exact details of their agreements; the answers they provided indicated that the president may have gotten the short end of the stick. While the firms had reportedly agreed to provide millions of dollars of pro bono work for specific causes, many asserted that they had total authority over the selection of their clients.
A group of Democratic lawmakers sent another series of letters to law firms earlier this year, warning that the Trump administration’s scheme to use “coercive and illegal measures” to blackmail firms could potentially violate federal laws against bribery, defrauding the public, and even racketeering.