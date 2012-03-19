Las Vegas hasn’t posted odds on whether the Supreme Court will reject health care reform. But the American Bar Association has done the next best thing. As part of a special publication devoted to the case, the ABA surveyed a group of veteran observers and asked them to predict the outcome. The results? Eighty-five percent predicted that the court will uphold the law.

The ABA won’t say how it picked the experts; it promised anonymity to guarantee candor. So make of the results what you will. But those experts seem to part of a broader consensus. In conversations over the last year, the legal experts I know have also predicted that the court would uphold the law: Most seem think the odds are about two to one, or something close to it. Intrade seems to agree.

But more interesting than the top-line numbers from the survey are the predictions of how individual justices will vote. The experts ABA surveyed were unanimous in predicting that the four liberal justices (Stephen Breyer, Elena Kagan, Sonia Sotomayor, Ruth Bader Ginsburg) would vote to uphold and that Clarence Thomas would vote to strike it down. Fifty-three percent said Anthony Kennedy would join the liberals, but a higher proportion, 69 percent, thought Chief Justice John Roberts would join the majority. Majorities of about 60 percent predicted that the other two conservatives, Samuel Alito and Antonin Scalia, would determine the law is unconstitutional.

Why would experts think Roberts more likely to uphold than Kennedy? I really have no idea, although I’ve pinged a few law professors to see if they have theories. (Readers with legal knowledge should feel free to speculate in the comments.) The best I can offer is this: Given the near certainty that all four liberal judges will vote to uphold, a vote to strike down the law, even in part, would have to be five-to-four and it would have to break down along party lines. Maybe they think Roberts doesn't want to go there, at least for a cause—limiting the commerce and “necessary and proper” powers—that's not a particular passion of his. (One informed legal observer suggested to me that Roberts is far more interested in rolling back the Voting Rights Act, as he's already started to do.)