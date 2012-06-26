And what about the other conservative dissenters? Justice Clarence Thomas wrote a matter of fact pro-states’ rights dissent. This is entirely consistent with the position he has taken in cases affecting business interests, where he has been similarly skeptical of arguments about “implied preemption.”

But the civil and moderate tone of Kennedy’s majority opinion and Thomas and Alito’s partial dissents was in marked contrast to Justice Scalia’s hyperbole. Sounding more like a conservative blogger or FOX News pundit than a justice (as he did during the health care oral argument when he denounced the “cornhusker kickback”), Scalia quoted a New York Times account of a press conference that President Obama held about his new program to give relief to 1.4 illegal immigrants under the age of 30—a press conference held months after the Supreme Court’s oral arguments. “To say, as the Court does, that Arizona contradicts federal law by enforcing applications of the Immigration Act that the President declines to enforce boggles the mind,” Scalia thundered. In a tub-thumping defense of states’ rights, Scalia then suggested melodramatically that Arizona would not have joined the Union if the Supreme Court’s affront to its sovereignty had been on the books.

Scalia’s reinvention of himself as a cross between Rush Limbaugh and John Calhoun is entirely inconsistent with his record. He had previously cast himself as a Hamiltonian not a Jeffersonian; and for much of his career, he has championed broad federal power over matters involving economic regulation and the preemptive effects of food and drug laws. But, as Adam Liptak reported, Scalia recently published a book in which he denounced the 1942 New Deal-era decision Wickard v. Filburn for “expand[ing] the Commerce Clause beyond all reason,” despite the fact that he had respectfully applied the decision in his previous judicial opinions. How does he explain this about-face? In the preface of the book, Scalia simply writes that “wisdom comes late.” Far from displaying wisdom, Scalia’s betrayal of his previously expressed nationalism suggests that his partisanship is getting the better of his constitutional principles. It also calls into question the charitable judgment of Scalia defenders who predicted he would vote to uphold Obamacare, including Laurence Tribe, who had previously argued that “to imagine Justice Scalia would abandon” his broad understanding of national power “because he was appointed by a Republican president is to insult both his intellect and his integrity.”

Kennedy ended his opinion in the Arizona case with a call for “searching, thoughtful, rational civic discourse”—a gesture that was in stark contrast to Scalia’s hyperbolic dissent. But the contrast usefully framed the stark choices that the Court faces in the health care decision on Thursday. Kennedy and Roberts might embrace the same vision of bipartisan nationalism in both cases, holding that Congress has the authority to regulate divisive issues involving immigration and the economy that the states are unable to solve on their own. If Kennedy and Roberts choose to remain true to their previously expressed judicial philosophies, they could offer the country a model of the Supreme Court acting like a neutral court rather than two partisan blocs. And to the degree that the public respects the Court when it views the justices as being guided by judicial philosophy rather than partisan commitments, this would be good for the Court and good for the country.

If, by contrast, Kennedy and Roberts betray their previously expressed principles, striking down health care by a 5-4 vote along party lines, they will appear just as partisan and unrestrained as Scalia did on immigration. Predictions at this point are useless, but hope springs eternal. Kennedy and Roberts’ impressive performances in the Arizona case give us a vision of both justices—and the Court—at their best.