Obama critics like to say these policies were tried and failed. And if you agree with them, then you probably found very little in Obama’s speech to like. But the reason Obama keeps calling for these steps is that congressional Republicans keep blocking them. And while versions of these ideas, or some of them, were in the Recovery Act, the evidence suggests they worked pretty well. That program stopped the steep economic decline Obama inherited and started the economy growing again. It hasn’t grown quickly enough, or helped enough people, but, as I think most mainstream economists would agree, that has more to do with too little investment and stimulus—not too much. (It also has something to do with recent spending cuts, which has meant government is shedding jobs even as the private sector is adding them.)

Which isn’t to say Obama’s agenda is always what it should be, or above serious critcism. Writing at Bloomberg, Evan Soltas proposed a set of eight intriguing ideas, like much greater investment in job training. Paul Krugman and my colleague Noam Scheiber are questioning Obama’s apparent inclination—reported by Ezra Klein—to choose Larry Summers over Janet Yellen to take over the Federal Reserve. But getting new and interesting ideas through Congress, not to mention confirming a chairman for the Fed, require assent from congressional Republicans. And that’s been tough to find lately.

Obama mentioned Republican obstructionism in his speech, not once but several times, and not in short bursts but for extended soliloquies. There’s a reason. Major fiscal fights loom—over how to pay for government services, and under what conditions to raise the nation’s borrowing limit. House Republicans are already warning of new attempts at brinkmanship—like threatening to shut down the government if Obama won’t agree to de-funding of his health care plan.

Wednesday’s speech was the beginning of an effort to remind the American people about the stakes in those fights, and who supports what. Obama’s not going to win over the conservative base of the Republican Party, obviously, but he’s having at least some success working with less extreme members, like Senators John McCain and Lindsey Graham. Not coincidentally, Obama chose his words carefully, criticizing a “a sizable group of Republican lawmakers” who have threatened not to raise the debt limit but also praising the “growing number of Republican Senators [who] are trying to get things done."

It’s not out of the question Obama could find enough support among Republicans like these to eke out a little money for a programs here and there—maybe a down-payment on his pre-kindergarten initiative, or funding to prepare Southeast ports for super-ships coming through the newly modernized Panama Canal. The best case scenario is that Obama gets voters attention, enough to change the political calculus even for more hostile Republicans and possibly even force them out of office at the midterms.