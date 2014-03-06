Ukraine Crisis News Roundup: March 6

The governing body of the Crimean Tatars, who have the most to lose from Russian annexation, said it does not recognize the referendum and encouraged all Crimeans to boycott preparations leading up to the March 16 vote.

The Guardian reports that the Crimean government is also working on how Crimea could adopt the ruble and "nationalize" Ukrainian property in the peninsula.

E.U. leaders held an emergency session on the crisis in Brussels on Thursday, which is unlikely to result in European sanctions on Russia. "The Germans in particular are about engagement rather than isolating the Russians. The Americans are talking about isolation but the Germans certainly do not want that. There’s much more at stake economically for the Germans," The Guardian's Ian Traynor reported from the scene. "Also, there’s a big fear of Russian retaliation if they go down the sanctions route. Russia can also hurt Europe, no doubt about it."