Just three days remain until the August recess, but Congress has lots of work left to do. Last Thursday, I explained how Congressional dysfunction was blocking the passage of some necessary legislation. Since then, the two sides have actually made some progress on two big issues, but the toughest one still remains.

The biggest breakthrough came when Senator Bernie Sanders and Representative Joe Miller reached an agreement on a bill to address the Veterans Affairs scandal. The compromise would spend $17 billion over the next three years, much of it for veterans to seek non-VA care if they cannot see a VA doctor promptly or if they don’t live within 40 miles of a VA hospital. The bill also includes money to hire more doctors and nurses and give the VA secretary the authority to fire senior officials.

Most of the political press has greeted this bipartisan breakthrough with cheers, but it’s not clear that this legislation makes sense. Earmarking money to hire more medical personnel is undoubtedly important, but Phil Longman, who knows more about the VA system than almost anybody, told me recently that allowing veterans to seek non-VA care could undermine the system. Excellent VA hospitals, which already have a lack of patients, may be forced to close if veterans go elsewhere. The current deal only sets up a two-year pilot program, but Republicans will certainly look to extend it before it expires. As Longman warned, this legislation, which the House and Senate are expected to pass later this week, could be a “Trojan horse” for privatization.

The Senate is also expected to take up a House-passed bill to fill a shortfall in the Highway Trust Fund, which finances road and mass transit projects. Despite coming to an agreement, Congress can’t celebrate. The House bill is a short-term patch that uses a spending gimmick to pay for it. The bill will prevent a funding gap in infrastructure projects, but it should not make lawmakers feel proud.