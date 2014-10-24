But you can only get it one way—by coming into contact with bodily fluids from somebody who is showing symptoms like fever, vomiting, or diarrhea. New York City officials said that Spencer did not have such symptoms when he was out and about on Wednesday. That's why the public health experts I consulted on Thursday were convinced that his travels posed little, if any, danger to the broader public. “Minimal to no risk” is the phrase one used.

You can click here if you want to see their comments in full—or to learn about the government response that’s underway. Already it looks and feels a lot different than what took place a few weeks ago, when the first American diagnosis took place in Dallas, Texas, and neither the hospital nor public health officials seemed quite certain what to do. The lack of preparation helps explain why two nurses who cared for the Ebola patient there later contracted the disease. Thankfully, one is now free of the virus and the other’s condition is improving.

Exposure could still happen at Bellevue, of course. The tragic horror of Ebola is that the people most at risk of getting the disease are those caring for the sick. That's likely how Spencer got it, after all, and as a worker with Doctors Without Borders he presumably knew what he was doing. But what was true yesterday is true today. Experts expect isolated cases of Ebola to show up here and there, but they don’t expect outbreaks, because the U.S. has the resources and infrastructure to contain the spread and treat those who get it.

The same is not true in West Africa, alas. Thousands of people there have already gotten the disease, many thousands more are likely to get it, and large numbers of them are going to die. Want to be scared about something? Be scared about that.

—Jonathan Cohn