But the harder question has always been about the unwritten rules of politics, not the written ones. By acting on his own, so soon after his party suffered a defeat in the midterm elections, has Obama violated previous understandings of what a president should and shouldn’t do? Will it create a precedent that future presidents can exploit, quite possibly for purposes that liberals will regret?

Two recent articles provide two very different perspectives on that question. One, by Eric Posner, appears at the New Republic. Its thesis is that Republicans should actually celebrate Obama’s decision, even though they oppose what he’s trying to do on immigration, because Republicans can do more with a powerful executive than liberals can. As Posner sees it, presidential discretion largely means the ability not to enforce a law—or, at least, to enforce it lightly. And while immigration laws are the type that liberals might not love, Posner says, there are many more that Republicans would want to subvert:

the great bulk of federal law is liberal economic regulation, not conservative morals regulation. A conservative president can refuse to enforce laws, but a liberal president can’t enforce laws that don’t exist. While a President Rand could gut the regulatory state, the opportunities for a President Hillary Clinton to advance liberalism through non-enforcement are much less fecund.

Posner is probably right that, over the long run, conservative presidents can take more advantage of executive authority than liberal presidents can. But it’s a lot less clear whether Obama has truly expanded conventional understanding of executive authority.

Writing at Vox, Andrew Prokop considers three issues on which a future Republican president might be inclined to go easy on enforcement—taxes, environmental regulations, and Obamacare. On all three, Republican presidents have already used their authority to subvert legislation’s intention. A classic case was the way President George W. Bush's Administration weakened estate tax enforcement—by reducing staff and ordering fewer audits. Prokop, citing a New York Times story, notes that a tax lawyer once described these efforts as a “back-door way for the Bush Administration to achieve what it cannot get from Congress, which is repeal of the estate tax.”

Who’s right? It's not an easy call, but I'm inclined to agree with Prokop. And having watched Republicans eviscerate so many other governing norms—by routinely blocking presidential appointments, for example, or using the debt ceiling as a tool of political extortion—I'm not sure the old traditions even mean so much anymore. The answer will ultimately depend in part upon public perceptions of presidential power—and whether Obama's decision changes them. The writers at SNL seem to think they will. I guess we’ll have to wait and see how many people agree.