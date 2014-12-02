Finally a Movie That Captures What It's Like to Be Asian American

The film presents identity as we actually experience it, as something we carry with us every moment that informs our thoughts and our reactions. But at the same time, being Asian is one factor of many that make up a full person. Junn, who struggles to adapt to English society and rejects Richard’s attempts to help her overcome her grief, is an extremely complex woman whose hostility and sorrow are informed by her immigrant background, but not defined by it. She’s an immigrant, but also a bereaved mother, a widow, and a woman, one whose obstinacy and fiery personality have nothing to do with her racial identity.

Still, the movie doesn’t shy away from depicting Asian culture in a realistic way, and, to go one step further, shows how it subtly affects each character in the movie. Like many second-generation immigrants, Kai speaks Chinese with a slight English accent, and his mother lovingly corrects his pronunciation from time to time. Richard, who was exposed to East Asian culture through Kai, cooks bacon with chopsticks and says it’s the only real way to do so. (Funnily enough, I have friends who learned the same trick from me.) These brief moments capture the funny little ways culture spreads and evolves, familiar to so many immigrants who have seen their traditions and values blend and change with those of their adopted country.

The very fact that the director chose to film Lilting in both Chinese and English shows the importance he places in capturing the authentic immigrant experience. He could easily have decided to have Junn speak English, or to rely only on subtitles to relay her thoughts, which would have undoubtedly been easier to write than the complicated translation scenes. But instead, by placing the act of translation at the heart of the movie, Khaou makes his audience experience everyday communication the way most immigrant families do. Like many Asian Americans, I speak to my parents in a mixture of English and Chinese, and grew up filling out forms and translating things like DMV documents and rental agreements. For us, translation is just a part of life, as our parents rely on us to communicate with their new world, and in turn, impart our heritage to us through their native tongue.

Lilting shows people as they really are, whose identities inform who they are but are ever shifting and evolving. Unlike most of its peers, the movie understands that racial identity is not all or nothing. These characters, like real people, are complex and changing, and they can belong to a group—be it Asian, black, white, Hispanic, gay, straight, etc.—but also be more than that.

When movies and television acknowledge and bring that to life, they will not only have diversified their audience, but they will impact the way we look at each other in the world. No group is a stereotype, and it’s time our media reflected that.