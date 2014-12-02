A Government Funding Fight Is Coming. Will It Be Small or Big?

The House GOP is meeting today to decide on their legislative strategy. Conservatives are pushing GOP leaders to use the government funding process to block Obama’s executive action on immigration. But figuring out how to use the power of the purse to stymie the president has proven difficult. Conservatives originally pushed for an omnibus spending bill—a package of appropriations bills that can pass each chamber with one vote—that would prohibit the use of funds on Obama’s executive action. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid and President Obama would never have accepted such a restriction. That would have set up a showdown and, most likely, some kind of government shutdown.

Republican leaders, mindful that the last shutdown didn’t turn out so well, have floated a different idea—passing an omnibus bill that would fund most of the government through the rest of the fiscal year, but extending funding for the Department of Homeland Security only until early 2015. DHS is the cabinet agency that handles immigration, so this, in theory, would be a way to target those funds specifically. The plan—nicknamed the CRomnibus because it combines an omnibus bill and a continuing resolution (CR)—would avoid the political consequences of a full government shutdown while placating the House GOP’s conservative members. It would also set up a much smaller funding fight in a few months.

There’s just one problem. Republicans can’t pass the CRomnibus on their own. They need Democratic support in the Senate, in order to get past a filibuster, and possibly in the House if Speaker John Boehner loses too many votes from conservatives who would find such a strategy too timid. But Democratic support may not be forthcoming, since Democrats want an omnibus bill that funds the government for the remainder of the fiscal year. In that situation, Congress may resort to yet another continuing resolution to fund the entire government for a few months. It’s hard to imagine Democrats rejecting a short-term funding bill and it may appease Republicans, who will control both chambers of Congress next year.