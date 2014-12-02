A Government Funding Fight Is Coming. Will It Be Small or Big?

The 113th Congress is scheduled to recess for the final time on December 11 and they have a few big items still to address. Among them are a collection of expiring tax breaks known as the tax extenders and the Terrorism Risk Insurance Act, which allows the government to share in the insurance costs stemming from terrorist attacks and will also expire at the end of this year. But their most important task will be passing a bill that funds the government.

As usual, there’s going to be a little drama.

The House GOP is meeting today to decide on their legislative strategy. Conservatives are pushing GOP leaders to use the government funding process to block Obama’s executive action on immigration. But figuring out how to use the power of the purse to stymie the president has proven difficult. Conservatives originally pushed for an omnibus spending bill—a package of appropriations bills that can pass each chamber with one vote—that would prohibit the use of funds on Obama’s executive action. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid and President Obama would never have accepted such a restriction. That would have set up a showdown and, most likely, some kind of government shutdown.

Republican leaders, mindful that the last shutdown didn’t turn out so well, have floated a different idea—passing an omnibus bill that would fund most of the government through the rest of the fiscal year, but extending funding for the Department of Homeland Security only until early 2015. DHS is the cabinet agency that handles immigration, so this, in theory, would be a way to target those funds specifically. The plan—nicknamed the CRomnibus because it combines an omnibus bill and a continuing resolution (CR)—would avoid the political consequences of a full government shutdown while placating the House GOP’s conservative members. It would also set up a much smaller funding fight in a few months.