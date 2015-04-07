Is It Inequality or Mobility? Neither Economists nor GOP Candidates Can Decide.

“Income inequality and economic immobility are often lumped together, but they shouldn’t be,” George Mason University economist Tyler Cowen wrote in the New York Times on Sunday. “Consider the two concepts positively: Income equality is about bridging the gap between the rich and the poor, while economic mobility is about elevating the poor as rapidly as possible. Finding ways to increase economic mobility should be our greater concern.”

Cowen argues that the slowdown in productivity growth over the past few decades is responsible for the meager growth in wages during that period. But as Dean Baker, the co-founder of the Center for Economic and Policy Priorities, notes, the gains to productivity over the past few decades have accrued mostly to the rich. “[I]t is far from clear that inequality does not itself impede productivity growth,” Baker writes. “While it can of course be coincidence, it is striking that the period of rapid productivity growth was a period of relative equality.” Economists think a number of other reasons, including technological change, globalization, and the decline of labor unions, are responsible for the slowdown in wage growth. You can't pin this trend entirely on a lack of productivity growth.

That doesn’t defeat Cowen’s argument that inequality is the lesser concern. Indeed, there isn't overwhelming evidence that a high level of income inequality is, itself, bad for a country. But there is some evidence. Areas with higher levels of income inequality are associated with worse health outcomes, for instance. There’s also growing evidence that high levels of income inequality hurt growth. And the rich gain significant influence over the political process as their money grows.