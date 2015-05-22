Yet, expanding the EITC costs money—and that’s where problems with those plans arise. Rubio just ignores this altogether. His plan would somehow increase benefits for childless workers, keep benefits constant for everyone else, and still be deficit neutral. That’s mathematically impossible. And Ryan’s plan would take money from other antipoverty programs. Meanwhile, Republicans have been in control of both houses of Congress for a few months now, and there are no signs that they are interested in expanding the EITC. The only bills any Republicans have introduced related to the EITC would instead limit it, mostly to prevent undocumented immigrants from collecting benefits (especially those that received deferred status under President Barack Obama’s executive action on immigration).

On the other hand, the president included the EITC expansion in his budget for the 2016 fiscal year. Representative Richard Neal, a Democrat, also has introduced a bill so that childless workers can collect more in benefits from the program.

Given all of this, which party seems more serious about expanding the Earned Income Tax Credit?

Whatever the feasibility of Buffet's EITC proposal, he's right to be concerned about raising the minimum wage all the way to $15 per hour. Los Angeles’s plan to do just that carries serious risks of unintentionally hurting low-income workers. That’s a dangerous experiment to run in as big of a city as Los Angeles. To do so across the country—where incomes vary much more—would be foolhardy and potentially very cruel. But smaller minimum wage increases, as Buffett hints at, would still help millions of workers, with a far smaller chance of an employment effect.

Labor unions and progressive groups have done an impressive job organizing around the minimum wage and forcing both low-wage employers and local governments to raise their minimum wages. Buffett’s op-ed, in effect, discourages that organizing by promoting a different government policy. But it’s a policy that has no chance of passing Congress and thus no chance of helping those workers. The policy analysis of it may be correct, but the politics of it are wrong—and that makes it counterproductive.