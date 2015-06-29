A Slightly Modest Proposal

Judicial modesty, as The New York Times' Adam Liptak observed Friday, was a theme of Chief Justice John Roberts’s opinions in the same-sex marriage and Obamacare cases. In the latter, the Court’s job was to implement the purpose of the statute, not to defeat it by cramped hypertechnical interpretation. “In a democracy, the power to make the law rests with those chosen by the people,” Roberts wrote. In the former, he dissented that “judges are unelected and unaccountable, and that the legitimacy of their power depends on confining it to the exercise of legal judgment.”

Liptak was careful not to endorse this claim of judicial restraint, and when one considers Roberts’s opinions in context—that is, beyond the context of these two decisions—the claim is hard to take.

For one thing, as Yale Law professor Jack Balkin writes, the dissenters in the marriage case “would sound a lot more convincing if they hadn't all joined the opinion in Shelby County v. Holder.” In that 2013 case, Roberts, writing for the court, declared a key provision of the Voting Rights Act unenforceable unless Congress rewrites it to account for the fact that racism isn’t as bad as it was in 1965, when the law was first enacted. (He knew perfectly well that Congress today is paralyzed by partisanship and will do no such thing.) The fundamental premise that drove Roberts’s analysis was the claim that there is no reliable connection between a centuries-long history of slavery, Jim Crow, and voter suppression and discrimination today. How does a modest judge know that?

And then there’s Parents Involved v. Seattle School District, a 2007 decision striking down a school district’s use of race-conscious means to prevent all-white and all-black schools. The equal protection clause’s central purpose is to end the subordination of black people, and that is precisely what the school district was trying to accomplish. Roberts, however, wrote that all racial classifications “promote notions of racial inferiority and lead to a politics of racial hostility”; they “reinforce the belief ... that individuals should be judged by the color of their skin.” Those are bad consequences, of course, but how does Roberts know that they are worse than the consequence of de facto segregated schools?