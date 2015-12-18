Hillary Clinton, Bernie Sanders, and Martin O’Malley will face off at the third Democratic presidential debate on Saturday, December 19, at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire. Follow along throughout the debate with the New Republic’s Minutes, where we’ll have all the updates and analysis you’ll need to be the smartest person at your debate watch party.

The debate kicks off at 8 p.m. on ABC News, which is co-hosting with the New Hampshire Democratic Party and the Union Leader. ABC’s World News Tonight anchor David Muir and chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz will moderate.

While ABC hasn’t announced a topic focus, the attacks in Paris, San Bernardino, and Colorado will surely play a prominent part in shaping the debate. Sanders will also have to answer for his campaign’s data breach controversy.

To get you up to speed, here’s what our writers have had to say about the candidates since the last debate: