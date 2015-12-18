From the start of her 2016 campaign, Hillary Clinton has worked methodically to prove she is a candidate the environmental movement can trust—a process that will no doubt continue in the third Democratic debate on Saturday night. She’s come out against the Keystone XL pipeline and Arctic drilling, and just this week said she’s skeptical of offshore drilling. She frames climate change as “a real threat to our planet.” She’s rolled out policies that back up her claims that she’d expand clean energy and reduce fossil-fuel reliance as president. And her campaign chair, John Podesta, told me in October that Clinton intends to make climate change a key issue of differentiation from the Republican nominee in the general election, assuming she’s the nominee.

Despite all this, Clinton hasn’t quite been able to allay doubts about her commitment to climate and environmental priorities. Although she did secure an endorsement from major green group League of Conservation Voters Action Fund this fall, many environmentalists remain skeptical. LCV’s endorsement provoked such a backlash that the group later felt compelled to defend its decision, insisting, “she will be the most effective leader to fight the big polluters and win on climate.” Activists with 350.org Action continue to press Clinton at her campaign stops about her weak spots, including one Iowa activist who asked her this week about her ties to the fossil fuel industry. “There are many people in the climate community that understand Hillary is only moving slowly on climate, and only when pushed,” R.L. Miller, a climate activist with the group Climate Hawks Vote, told ThinkProgress last month.

Why are they nervous? It mainly comes down to Clinton’s history and connections. In the past, she supported some of the same policies she’s now against. As secretary of state, she said she was “inclined” to approve the Keystone XL pipeline permit. As a senator, she once took a different view of offshore drilling, as well, voting with Republicans (pre-BP disaster) to pass a bill that opened up 8 million acres in the Gulf of Mexico to offshore drilling.

On top of that, Clinton has stronger ties to the fossil-fuel industry than her Democratic counterparts—not to mention many Republicans. In 2014, she campaigned for Keystone XL pipeline supporter Mary Landrieu, who was fighting to keep her Senate seat in Louisiana. (Landrieu has returned the favor.) Clinton has also taken at least $150,000 in oil and gas contributions, which Huffington Post notes is more than any of the GOP presidential candidates.