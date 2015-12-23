India’s decision to double down on coal isn’t a surprise; the country promised all along that its top priority is to bring electricity to more citizens. But if other developed nations like coal-reliant Australia and oil-rich Canada favor similar short-term gain, it would spell disaster for the goals laid out at Paris. The world has enough coal reserves to last more than 65 years, according to Bank of America analysts, and half of it would need to be left alone to prevent the worst-case scenarios for global warming.

But no decision was more hypocritical after Paris than the U.S.’s decision this month to lift a 40-year-old ban on exporting crude oil, as Congress struck a bipartisan deal delivering the oil industry’s top priority for 2015. In exchange, Democrats saw wind and solar tax credits renewed for five years. Obama, while “not wild about everything in” the omnibus, signed it because he said it “invests in our military and the middle class.”

No one is entirely certain what the new policy will mean for global emissions. Environmental activists argue that the ban creates a bottleneck of crude oil at U.S. refineries, thereby slowing down production. At The Week, Jeff Spross writes, “The worst case scenario is that it would add 1 percent or more to annual emissions. That may not seem like much, but every little bit counts.” Others, including California Senator Barbara Boxer, claim that the wind and solar credit extension is the bigger deal, saying they “would eliminate over 10 times more carbon emissions than lifting the oil export ban would create.” (Her office did not respond to my request for her source for that statistic. Others believe that the impact of tax credits and oil exports could be a wash.) Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey had another view: “It will be a disaster for our economy, for the climate, for our national security, for our consumers.”

A bigger uncertainty, though, is the Paris deal’s impact on oil and gas prices, which continue to fall. On the one hand, cheap natural gas is beginning to displace coal as the top source for electricity generation, while also dissuading energy companies from pursuing plans to refine Canada’s tar sands. But cheap oil and gas also discourage energy efficiency and slow the transition to cleaner cars.

Finally, the Paris agreement depends on countries keeping their promises on clean energy and international finance. If a Republican wins the White House in 2016, the deal might as well be thrown out. Even if a Democrat wins the general election, the GOP will have attacked the Paris accord for 11 straight months, which might cast doubt on the U.S.’s ability to. If the U.S. broke its Paris commitments, India and Brazil surely would, too.