The Field Piles on Cruz Over Immigration

Cruz has been preparing for this campaign since the moment he stepped foot in the U.S. Senate. His record has been painstakingly calibrated to shore up his bonafides with the Christian far-right, and on no issue is that more apparent than immigration.

As the New Republic’s Brian Beutler has pointed out, Cruz went so far in fighting comprehensive immigration reform in the Senate that he outsmarted himself, pushing for a poison-pill bill that appears to signal support for a pathway to citizenship.

That’s how it’s being portrayed by his opponents on the campaign trail, anyways, especially Marco Rubio, whose immigration reform legislation Cruz eventually helped tank. On Thursday, Rubio reiterated his go-to line of attack, calling immigration the “lie that Ted’s campaign is built on,” and accusing Cruz of trying to “out-Trump Trump.”

Rand Paul joined in as well, saying that Cruz thinks he’s the only one who’s “perfect” on the issue.

The episode revealed the brilliance of Donald Trump’s decision to pull out of the debate. Without having to lift a finger himself, he got the rest of the field to go after his closest competitor in Iowa on the issue that’s been the motivating force for the whole Trump phenomenon. It would appear Marco Rubio had it wrong. In the end, nobody trumps the Donald.

The Mere Existence of Donald Trump’s Veterans Rally Was More Exciting than the Rally Itself

Trump’s debate counter-programming was surprisingly boring. Without the company of his fellow candidates Trump didn’t have a focus to his bluster, and because he was trying to maintain an air of respect for the sake of the veterans he didn’t pull out any of his crazier stump speeches. Instead, Trump acted as a master of ceremonies, introducing other speakers like hangers-on Rick Santorum and Mike Huckabee, war hero John Wayne Walding, and Diamond and Silk, the “Stump 4 Trump” sisters. There were a few flashes of classic Trump: He made fun of Jeb Bush, was interrupted by some protesters, and talked a lot about how happy he was that there were so many cameras at the event.

"This is like the academy awards!" says Trump, saying he's been told there are more cameras here than at debate. — Arnie Seipel, NPR (@NPRnie) January 29, 2016

But nothing really astounding happened during the rally. The fact that Trump abandoned the debate remained the most exciting thing about the evening. It was also a very canny strategy: All those cameras were from local Iowa affiliates who didn’t have the rights to air the debate and chose to cover the rally instead. Boring or not—and regardless of whether https://www.donaldtrumpforvets.com/ actually raises any money for veterans—Trump’s rally was emblematic of his campaign as a whole. He did what he wanted, the establishment was horrified, and the people loved it.

