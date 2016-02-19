Senate Republicans, in suggesting they might not consider any eventual Obama nominee to replace the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, have created a true nightmare scenario for the Court in general—and Chief Justice John Roberts in particular. As I have written before, Roberts has repeatedly decried perceptions that polarization in the political branches will “spill over” and undermine the court’s stature. As recently as February 4, he has insisted, “We don’t work as Republicans or Democrats,” and that “people don’t have a really good understanding of what the Court does.” But now Republicans have drawn his Court into the middle of the biggest political fight of the decade.

Roberts has criticized Senate obstructionism before. In his 2010 annual report on the judiciary, he wrote, “Each political party has found it easy to turn on a dime from decrying to defending the blocking of judicial nominations, depending on their changing political fortunes. This has created acute difficulties for some judicial districts.” If Roberts is serious about such laments, there is much he can do to mitigate this crisis.

What should his strategy be? To simply do his job. Or rather, his two jobs: like his colleagues, to be a conscientious jurist by respecting precedent, anchoring decisions in the text and history of the Constitution and laws, and consistently applying principles and reasoning he himself has endorsed; and, as chief justice, summon the judicial statecraft and discipline necessary to protect the federal judiciary’s role in the constitutional scheme and the values that drove the framers to design that role.

Pundits are predicting an unbroken skein of 4-4 partisan stand-offs in the numerous politically charged cases on the Court’s 2015-16 docket. But if Roberts stays true to his own precedents and principles—even if doing so yields a few rulings that will spark Republican outrage—the Court will defy those cynical forecasts. That scenario will be the most persuasive, if temporary and not by itself conclusive, antidote to perceptions that political polarization has crossed First Street N.E., from the Capitol Building to the Court.