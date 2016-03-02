Did you watch the Oscars? On this episode, Tim Grierson and Will Leitch discuss the year’s big winners, the show’s treatment of #OscarsSoWhite, Chris Rock’s hosting performance, and the importance of acceptance speeches.

Grierson also reviews Casey Affleck’s new action movie Triple 9, which he calls a “fun, nihilistic romp through genre cliché.” Leitch tells it like it is about Gods of Egypt, “a movie that requires more effort to sit through than it did to make it” (which, considering the amount of CGI involved, was probably a lot).

And finally, the guys discuss two movies suggested by listeners: Martin Scorcese’s 1990 classic Goodfellas, and the cult hit Mean Girls, starring Tina Fey and Lindsay Lohan. If you submit a review of the Grierson & Leitch podcast on iTunes and include the name of a favorite film, they might select it as their next topic.

Follow Grierson & Leitch on Twitter @griersonleitch or visit their site griersonleitch.com. To ask questions or comment about the podcast, email the guys at griersonleitch@newrepublic.com.