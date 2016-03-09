From Los Angeles, to the University of Missouri, to Afghanistan, to Austria, the films that Tim Grierson and Will Leitch discuss this week run the gamut of place and plot.

Grierson is just back from the True/False Film Fest in Columbia, Missouri, where he saw two films in particular that he wants listeners to know about. Then, the guys discuss three new releases: Terrence Malick’s latest film Knight of Cups, starring Christian Bale, Whiskey Tango Foxtrot, with Tina Fey playing a journalist covering the war in Afghanistan, and the jingoist thriller/sequel London Has Fallen, starring Gerard Butler.

And finally, Grierson and Leitch watch and discuss a listener-suggested movie: Austrian horror film Goodnight Mommy. If you submit a review of the Grierson & Leitch podcast on iTunes and include the name of a favorite film, they could select it as their next topic.

Follow Grierson & Leitch on Twitter @griersonleitch or visit their site griersonleitch.com. To ask questions or comment about the podcast, email the guys at griersonleitch@newrepublic.com.