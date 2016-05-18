Yes, film critics Tim Grierson and Will Leitch are currently separated by an ocean (Grierson is at the Cannes Film Festival), but that doesn’t mean they can’t bring you a podcast.

They discuss three new releases: The Lobster, starring Colin Farrell as a man who must find a mate within 45 days or be transformed into an animal; Weiner, a documentary about disgraced former Congressman Anthony Weiner’s run for New York City mayorship; and Money Monster, a thriller directed by Jodie Foster and featuring a packed cast, with stars including George Clooney and Julia Roberts.