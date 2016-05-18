Looks like you’re using a browser we don’t support.

To improve your visit to our site, take a minute and upgrade your browser.

Menu
MagazineSign In
A24

Grierson & Leitch Episode 17: The Lobster, Weiner, Money Monster, and The King of Comedy

By and

Add to Pocket

Yes, film critics Tim Grierson and Will Leitch are currently separated by an ocean (Grierson is at the Cannes Film Festival), but that doesn’t mean they can’t bring you a podcast.

They discuss three new releases: The Lobster, starring Colin Farrell as a man who must find a mate within 45 days or be transformed into an animal; Weiner, a documentary about disgraced former Congressman Anthony Weiner’s run for New York City mayorship; and Money Monster, a thriller directed by Jodie Foster and featuring a packed cast, with stars including George Clooney and Julia Roberts.

For the weekly Reboot, the guys re-watch the 1983 film The King of Comedy, starring Robert De Niro and Jerry Lewis. One G&L listener calls it “Scorsese’s most underrated film,” though the guys say they’ll be the judge of that. To hear your name on the show, leave a podcast review on iTunes and include the name of a favorite movie at the end.

Follow Grierson & Leitch on Twitter @griersonleitch or visit their site griersonleitch.com. To ask questions or comment about the podcast, email them at griersonleitch@newrepublic.com.

Copyright 2020 © The New Republic. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy