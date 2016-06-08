You might think that there’s no more to learn about the 1990’s media sensation that was the O.J. Simpson trial, but Ezra Edelman’s masterful documentary O.J.: Made in America proves that’s not the case. Hosts Tim Grierson and Will Leitch discuss the 5-part, 7-hour series, which ran in theaters for a week and premieres on ABC and ESPN on June 11.

Then, the guys turn to Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, the new mockumentary from The Lonely Island. Is it this generation’s This Is Spinal Tap, or just an affable comedy?

Finally, for the weekly Reboot, the guys watch John Wick, a 2014 neo-noir action film starring Keanu Reeves. To hear a film you love discussed on the show, leave a podcast review on iTunes and include the name of a movie at the end.

Follow Grierson & Leitch on Twitter @griersonleitch or visit their site griersonleitch.com. To ask questions or comment about the podcast, email them at griersonleitch@newrepublic.com.