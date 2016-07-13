Grierson & Leitch Episode 25: The Secret Life of Pets and The BFG

This week on the podcast, Tim Grierson and Will Leitch discuss two family-friendly new releases: The BFG and The Secret Life of Pets. Neither film manages much in the way of charm, but Pets has a solid cast of voice actors (Louis C.K., Kevin Hart, Jenny Slate) and The BFG is nice to look at.

For the weekly Reboot, the guys take a second look at three different genre films from the 80’s and 90’s. There’s the neo-noir Miller’s Crossing from the Coen brothers’ early filmography, then John Woo’s Face/Off from 1997, starring both John Travolta and Nicolas Cage, and finally, Grierson and Leitch take on the baffling martial arts (and gymnastics?) cult hit, Gymkata. To suggest a Reboot film, leave the show an iTunes review and include the name of a movie at the end.

