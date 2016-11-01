In the past several days, though, a growing number of Republican senators has extended the theory to encompass any Democratic president in any year of his or her presidency. They are promising, in other words, to do whatever it takes to prevent Clinton from filling the existing vacancy if she beats Trump as expected. “If Hillary Clinton becomes president, I am going to do everything I can do to make sure four years from now, we still got an opening on the Supreme Court,” North Carolina Senator Richard Burr told volunteers at a private meeting where he also joked about gun owners killing Clinton.

If Democrats reclaim the Senate and Republicans attempt to filibuster Clinton’s first Supreme Court nominee, the remedy will be simple: eliminate the filibuster for Supreme Court nominees. But if Democrats fail to reclaim the Senate, there will be nothing they can do to stop Republicans from provoking a genuine legitimation crisis.



The other oddities cited at the beginning of this article are outgrowths of skewed congressional politics in different ways.

For instance: FBI agents can leak damaging information about Clinton with impunity in part because a Republican Congress is never going to investigate or push back on partisan law-enforcement interventions on their behalf, even if they’re wildly inappropriate. Controlling even one house of Congress would’ve allowed Democrats to place a check on this kind of activity, but they ceded the entire body two years ago.

As a result, Comey understood that there’d be hell to pay on Capitol Hill if he withheld the letter he sent congressional investigators on Friday for any length of time, because Republicans control the oversight apparatus and the subpoena power that comes with it. “It doesn’t surprise me, though, in a way that he did this,” Elijah Cummings, the top Democrat on the House oversight committee told CNN Monday, “because I don’t think the American people have a clue as to how hard the Republicans, particularly on my committee, have been on the FBI.”

Congressional Democrats have requested parallel investigations of Trump and have argued that if the FBI is going to disclose the findings of its Clinton inquiries, then it should do the same vis-a-vis its Trump-related probes, but to no effect. They have the power to write letters and appeal to the media, but they can’t convene their own hearings nor demand the FBI director testify before their committees. If Democrats controlled even one chamber, they could have investigated Russian interference in the election, and compelled Comey to testify, but those hearings never happened because Republicans didn’t want them to.

Iniquities like this will continue if Clinton wins the presidency and the House (and possibly the Senate) remain in Republican hands.

Just as Senate Republicans will use their advice-and-consent powers to reject Clinton’s nominees, House Republicans will use their oversight powers to make the Clinton presidency an endless slog of question-begging investigations based on a fixed assumption of guilt. It was altogether fitting when the House judiciary committee chairman, Bob Goodlatte, referred to Clinton’s “potential impeachment” before correcting himself to note that he was merely advocating for perjury charges to be brought against her, with impeachment the implied remedy.

This is all preventable in theory. But it would require a dedication and awareness on the part of Democratic voters to punish Republicans for their behavior, and, with polls forecasting a narrow Senate Democratic majority at best and the House floating out of reach, that doesn’t appear to be in the offing.