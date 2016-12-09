The dumb thing Ryan Lochte did

Ryan Lochte, 2016’s second worst manifestation of American imperialism, vandalizing and peeing on a gas station in Rio and then lying about it took over the news for a week, while authorities and journalists tried to piece together what really happened. Lochte lost all of his endorsements, but then went on Dancing with the Stars, America’s most important celebrity rehabilitation project, so everything is cool now.

Third Eye Blind trolling the RNC

Is Third Eye Blind, the band behind history’s least persuasive songs about heroin and suicide (respectively), punk? No, of course not. Did they release a new song? Yes, but who cares. Instead, every high school student council vice president’s favorite band was in the news thanks to politics, baby. They backed Clinton. They talked about other politics stuff. And, when they got asked to play the RNC for a boatload of cash they did it—and trolled those clowns by telling them that gay people are good and science is real. Then they went back to doing whatever it is Third Eye Blind does now (appear on ’90s-themed podcasts).

Damn, Daniel

Damn, Daniel, the life cycle of a meme sped up in 2016! Props on meeting Ellen and getting all of those free shoes before it ended though.

Donald Drumpf

Once upon a time, the way to beat Donald Trump was to treat him as a joke, to mock him mercilessly about his bankruptcies, his dumb hair, his tiny hands, his gaudy taste, his reliance on his father’s wealth and connections, his vocabulary, his love of social media, his creepy fixation with his daughter, his bad products, and the fact that he talks about sex like a total virg. The culmination of this was John Oliver’s campaign to call Trump by the name of his German ancestors, “Drumpf,” going as far as making “Make Donald Drumpf Again” hats. And you can still buy the hats! But the joke wore off a long time ago.

Bernie’s Yearning

Ben & Jerry’s released a new ice cream flavor in honor of their favorite Vermonter, Bernie Sanders. The point of the flavor was to break a chocolate disk at the top of the pint and mix it in with the rest of the ice cream because, as Ben himself described it, “The disc of chocolate represents the 90 percent of the wealth that has gone to the top 10 percent over the last 10 years.” But really all the flavor did was to make you think about how you didn’t want to know what “Bernie’s Yearning” was.

The YACHT fake sex tape

Band you probably haven’t heard of claims that their sex tape was hacked and released without their permission, is forced to admit it was a publicity stunt to promote a music video, everyone gets mad, then returns to being band you probably haven’t heard of.

Jonathan Safran Foer and Natalie Portman’s pretentious emails

JSF and Natalie Portman’s pen pal relationship has been the subject of much scrutiny ever since it was rumored that Foer and his ex-wife, Nicole Krauss, broke up after Foer developed an unrequited crush on Portman. This summer, the two published a new email correspondence in the New York Times magazine but because they were written for publication they turned out to be boring and pretentious, rather than fun and juicy. I mean, who really cares about Foer telling Portman that “freedom might not be a prerequisite for the expression of passion.”