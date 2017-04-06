Voters hate almost everything Donald Trump is doing on climate.

Since taking office, the president has proposed massive cuts to federally funded climate research, issued an executive order to repeal Obama-era climate regulations, and vowed to revitalize the coal industry. Turns out, the vast majority of voters don’t like any of those decisions, according to a Quinnipiac poll released Wednesday.

Sixty-two percent of all voters disapprove of Trump’s rollback of federal regulations intended to fight global warming. Seventy-two percent say it’s a “bad idea” to slash funding for scientific research on climate change and environmental issues. And 56 percent say coal use in America should be discouraged because of its negative environmental impacts.

Among Republicans, 54 percent believe climate regulations should be squashed, and only 19 percent want to discourage the use of coal. But they’re almost evenly divided when it comes to Trump’s war on government-funded environmental research. Fifty percent of GOP voters agree with slashing it, and 45 percent don’t.