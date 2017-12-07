The New Republic January/February Issue: Can The System Survive?

New York, NY (December 7, 2017) — Trump’s first year in office has been riddled not only with scandal, but with constant attacks on American democracy. Criticized for undermining democratic norms, Trump is far from the first major U.S. political figure to do so.

In “How A Democracy Dies,” Harvard professors Steven Levitsky and Daniel Ziblatt explore the long history of attacks on American political institutions. One way to break a democracy is “not at the hands of generals, but of elected leaders who subvert the very process that brought them to power.” Despite having constitutions in place and institutions that allow people to vote, leaders in countries such as Venezuela, Georgia, Peru, and the Philippines have been able to subvert the word of law, allowing extremist demagogues to gain power. “The tragic paradox of the electoral route to authoritarianism,” write Levistky and Ziblatt, “is that democracy’s enemies use the very institutions of democracy—gradually, subtly, and even legally—to kill it.” With Trump’s constant attacks remaining unchecked, can the system survive?

[FEATURES]

When a small town in Nebraska is given an opportunity to build Costco’s new chicken processing plant, environmentalists in the area were faced with a fundamental dilemma: try to convert people to their way of thinking or co-opt a xenophobic cause they don’t believe in to shut down the project? Ted Genoways provides an indepth look into this dilemma, following retired construction manager turned environmentalist Randy Ruppert. With an eminent lack of support, Ruppert works alongside two unlikely individuals, well-known xenophobe and opponent of undocumented labor John Wiegert and Tea Party leader Doug Wittman.

In August 2016, a small insurgent group known as the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army led an attack on Myanmar’s police that resulted in the killing of 12 officers. The aftermath of this attack—led by the Myanmar’s military alongside Rakhine Buddhist vigilantes—saw the burning of over 300 villages in a months-long program of killing. “Myanmar’s Imagined Jihadis” provides insight into the ethnic cleansing of the Rohingya in Myanmar by the government. Interspersed with heartbreaking accounts by Rohingya who have successfully fled, Jason Motlagh describes how Myanmar’s history of anti-Rohingya policy turned an attack on police into a major humanitarian crisis. Using the rhetoric of the global war on terror and Islamophobia in the United States, Myanmar’s government has been able to justify their killings under the guise of combating terrorism.