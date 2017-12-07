The New Republic January/February Issue: Can The System Survive?

[FEATURES]

When a small town in Nebraska is given an opportunity to build Costco’s new chicken processing plant, environmentalists in the area were faced with a fundamental dilemma: try to convert people to their way of thinking or co-opt a xenophobic cause they don’t believe in to shut down the project? Ted Genoways provides an indepth look into this dilemma, following retired construction manager turned environmentalist Randy Ruppert. With an eminent lack of support, Ruppert works alongside two unlikely individuals, well-known xenophobe and opponent of undocumented labor John Wiegert and Tea Party leader Doug Wittman.

In August 2016, a small insurgent group known as the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army led an attack on Myanmar’s police that resulted in the killing of 12 officers. The aftermath of this attack—led by the Myanmar’s military alongside Rakhine Buddhist vigilantes—saw the burning of over 300 villages in a months-long program of killing. “Myanmar’s Imagined Jihadis” provides insight into the ethnic cleansing of the Rohingya in Myanmar by the government. Interspersed with heartbreaking accounts by Rohingya who have successfully fled, Jason Motlagh describes how Myanmar’s history of anti-Rohingya policy turned an attack on police into a major humanitarian crisis. Using the rhetoric of the global war on terror and Islamophobia in the United States, Myanmar’s government has been able to justify their killings under the guise of combating terrorism.

Simone Tramonte’s photo essay, “Small Acts of Subversion,” provides a look at Iranian women 40 years after the fall of Shah. Following the Iranian Revolution, the ruling cleric in Iran rolled back the Shah’s 1967 and 1975 family protection laws, raising the minimum wage women could legally marry and allowing them to petition for custody of their children but many of the regime’s stifling rules still remained. What Tramonte shows through her photos is how Iranian women navigate in the world around them—a woman in black chadors watching children play in a fountain while in another, women learning to drive, and a group of women gathered for a party on a roof. As Dina Nayeri points out in her introduction, given Iran’s theocracy “women have learned to carve out a life for themselves inside the hijab.”