The modern era of corporate political mobilization, meanwhile, traces back to the Powell Memorandum in 1971. Written by Lewis F. Powell Jr., a prominent Virginia attorney who would soon afterward join the Supreme Court, the memorandum advised the U.S. Chamber of Commerce how to fight back against consumer advocate Ralph Nader and the rising tide of business regulation by the government. The previous years had seen the passage of broad new laws protecting consumers and the environment, and Powell argued that American businesses, if only out of self-preservation, needed to drop their traditional reticence about political action on high-profile issues.

It is no longer enough to be socially responsible. Companies are now effectively embracing the idea of corporate political responsibility.

After Powell joined the high court, corporate America took up his ideas with vigor. First, it ramped up its lobbying efforts: Between 1968 and 1978, the number of “government affairs” officers representing corporations on Capitol Hill rose by more than 500 percent. Corporations and their executives began funding independent think tanks that conducted pro-industry research. There were even public service campaigns featuring television ads for children with cartoons touting the “competitive enterprise system.” Meanwhile, Powell was busy writing judicial opinions that expanded the free speech rights of corporations, which would one day—tragically, some would say—be relied upon in 2010’s Citizens United decision that controversially gave corporations the same right as individuals to pay for election ads.

Recently, though, corporate politics is no longer in the service of conservative, free market principles. Now it is also used to promote decidedly liberal positions. Corporations, surprisingly, often find themselves on the side of the modern-day versions of Nader. Unlike electoral politics, which tends to favor older and more conservative interests, corporate politics responds to the demands of a younger and more diverse base. Young people are more vocal on social media and, as polling shows, more likely to want their brands to take a stand on political issues.

Yet before liberals rush to celebrate the mobilization of business, it’s worth remembering that corporate politics is ultimately about corporate profits. Trusting corporations to shape American politics may, under the right circumstances, lead to progressive social policies: Fortune 500 companies have been strong proponents of affirmative action, even filing an influential amicus brief in a landmark 2003 Supreme Court case upholding race-conscious policies in university admissions. Big businesses have also often been valuable advocates for LGBTQ people. None of these good works necessarily took place because American business leaders are committed to fighting injustice. At least part of their rationale was that racism and intolerance can make it harder to identify and retain the best talent.

Meanwhile, on the economic and policy issues that impact inequality—taxes, pensions, wages, campaign finance, union protections, consumer protection, and environmental regulation—the pursuit of profit will inevitably lead to less favorable outcomes. As Fink wrote in his letter, the long-term threat to companies that ignore broader social concerns is “subpar returns to the investors.”

Just a few months before corporations began portraying themselves as warriors crusading against the intolerant gun politics of the Trump administration and the NRA, their executives were unapologetically lobbying the Republican Party to pass Trump’s tax plan, which has been widely criticized as a giveaway to big business—corporate welfare on a massive scale. For decades, elected officials have been falling all over each other to woo businesses into moving to their districts: Let’s not forget the cavalcade of tax breaks lobbed by cities at Amazon as it pondered the location for its next corporate headquarters. In other words, politicians are self-interested, and people may be sick of them, but it’s important to remember that the existential purpose of most corporations is to generate profit.

Consider gunmaker American Outdoor Brands, which responded to BlackRock’s pleas in March with a strong statement of respect for the Second Amendment. The company, echoing NRA rhetoric, said the country needed to “address the challenges of acute mental illness” rather than take “a politically motivated action” that would limit the rights of “law-abiding gun owners.” It had made a calculation based on consumer pressure: Its brand of corporate responsibility meant responding to the wishes of the gun owners who keep it in business.

When Americans trust corporations to shape their politics, what they are really doing is entrusting important decisions to the marketplace. And while sales are one way to gauge the will of the people, the marketplace is fickle. Americans ought to be cautious before making corporations their moral compass or primary vehicle for reform. The policy positions taken by U.S. companies on social issues today lean in the direction of inclusion. But tomorrow might be different, if the country—or a business’s particular consumer base—turns in a different direction.