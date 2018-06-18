Chief Justice John Roberts, writing for the court, said that it was not enough for the plaintiffs to show a collective harm to Wisconsin Democrats, as they had argued in the lower courts. Instead, he said, the voters must first establish that their votes were diluted on an individual basis. “The plaintiffs did not seek to show such requisite harm since, on this record, it appears that not a single plaintiff sought to prove that he or she lives in a cracked or packed district,” he wrote.

Justice Elena Kagan wrote a separate concurrence for herself and the court’s other three liberal justices. In it, she nudged the plaintiffs on how they could reformulate their argument when the case returned to the lower courts. “The key point is that the case could go forward in much the same way it did below: Given the charges of statewide packing and cracking, affecting a slew of districts and residents, the challengers could make use of statewide evidence and seek a statewide remedy,” she wrote.

To underscore her stance, Kagan also took the opportunity to note that partisan gerrymandering threatened the fabric of American representative government:

More effectively every day, that practice enables politicians to entrench themselves in power against the people’s will. And only the courts can do anything to remedy the problem, because gerrymanders benefit those who control the political branches. None of those facts gives judges any excuse to disregard Article III’s demands. The Court is right to say they were not met here. But partisan gerrymandering injures enough individuals and organizations in enough concrete ways to ensure that standing requirements, properly applied, will not often or long prevent courts from reaching the merits of cases like this one. Or from insisting, when they do, that partisan officials stop degrading the nation’s democracy.

Where Gill addressed Republican manipulation of state legislative maps, Benisek instead focused on a Democratic gerrymander of a federal congressional district. Maryland Republicans argued that the state legislature’s 2011 revision of the sixth congressional district unfairly diluted their voting power in the district, which swung to Democratic control. A federal district court declined to issue a preliminary injunction in 2016 and stayed further proceedings until the Supreme Court’s ruling in Gill.

The Benisek plaintiffs asked the justices to intervene and compel the lower court to act. Here, too, the court had an opportunity to lay down a marker on partisan gerrymandering. Instead, the justices issued a short, unsigned opinion ruling that the lower court hadn’t abused its discretion by refusing to grant a preliminary injunction, especially while the court mulled a ruling in Gill. “Such a determination was within the sound discretion of the District Court,” the Supreme Court said.