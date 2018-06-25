Sotomayor paints a less favorable picture of Darby’s legislative wrangling in her dissent, arguing that he took no apparent effort to remedy the 2011 maps’ discriminatory effects. “In fact, the only substantive change that the Legislature made to the maps was to add more discrimination in the form of a new racially gerrymandered [House District] 90, as the majority concedes,” Sotomayor wrote. (Emphasis hers.) She went on:

The legislative hearing that the District Court cited shows that Representative Darby: told certain members of the Legislature that changes to district lines would not be considered; rejected proposed amendments where there was disagreement among the impacted members; rejected an amendment to the legislative findings that set out the history underlying the 2011 maps and related court rulings; acknowledged that the accepted amendments did not address concerns of retrogression or minority opportunity to elect their preferred candidates; and dismissed concerns regarding the packing and cracking of minority voters in [four state house districts] stating simply that the 2012 court had already rejected the challengers’ claims respecting those districts but without engaging in meaningful discussion of the other legislators’ concerns.

Alito didn’t hide his frustration with Sotomayor’s critique that he wasn’t faithful to the factual record. “The dissent seems to think that the repetition of these charges somehow makes them true,” he wrote in a footnote. “It does not. On the contrary, it betrays the substantive weakness of the dissent’s argument.”

The court has expressed its discomfort with partisan gerrymandering from time to time. A 2015 ruling described it as “inconsistent with democratic principles.” But the justices have never struck down an extreme partisan gerrymander, largely because there wasn’t a clear test to determine when ordinary redistricting tactics go too far. Many legal observers hoped that the justices would resolve the question this term, when three redistricting-related cases made their way to the court’s docket.

In Gill v. Whitford, a group of Wisconsin voters asked the justices to strike down a legislative map that gave Republican state lawmakers a nearly insurmountable structural advantage. Benisek v. Lamone also centered on partisan gerrymandering, this time at the federal level: Maryland Republicans challenged a single congressional district that had been redrawn by Democrats to bolster their party’s prospects there. But the court unanimously punted Gill back to the lower courts for further hearings and signed off on a federal judge’s decision to not issue an injunction in Benisek.

Perez rounded out the court’s treatment of the issue. Racial gerrymandering in its modern context is a form of partisan gerrymandering: Black and Hispanic voters tend to vote overwhelmingly for Democratic candidates, a phenomenon that helped re-elect Barack Obama in 2012 even as he received only 39 percent of the white vote. As a result, legislative maps that weaken those voters’ electoral influence also give Republicans a structural advantage.

The practical impact of Monday’s ruling is temporary. Like clockwork, the United States conducts a census every ten years to provide a snapshot of where the nation’s residents live. States use that snapshot to update their legislative maps for population shifts. The U.S. holds federal elections every two years, so those maps are used at least five times before another decennial census starts the process anew. Voters have already cast ballots in three federal elections so far based on maps drawn after the 2010 census.

For black and Hispanic Texans, however, the effects will be felt at least twice more. “Those voters must return to the polls in 2018 and 2020 with the knowledge that their ability to exercise meaningfully their right to vote has been burdened by the manipulation of district lines specifically designed to target their communities and minimize their political will,” Sotomayor wrote. In other words, the Republicans’ gambit worked.