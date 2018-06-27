So is the broader question of what the Court in Kennedy’s absence will do about gay rights. The first paragraph of the justice’s obituary surely will note his vital role in the same-sex marriage rulings earlier this decade, but the journey the justice took to that historic point began in 1992 with his majority opinion in Romer v. Evans. In that case, long before gay rights were widely accepted, Kennedy and the Court struck down a Colorado ballot initiative that sought to preclude any action to protect gay and lesbian citizens from discrimination. You can draw a straight line from that ruling to

Lawrence v. Texas in 2003 to Obergefell v. Hodges in 2015, which struck down same-sex marriage bans across the country.

With Kennedy on the way out, one could argue that the fate of same-sex marriage in America is about as secure, or not, as the fate of abortion rights. It’s true that for 25 years Kennedy has largely hewed to the Court’s precedent in Planned Parenthood of Southeastern Pennsylvania v. Casey, which updated and modernized the constitutional right to an abortion first announced in Roe v. Wade. It is also true that whomever Trump selects to replace Kennedy will be an ardent opponent of abortion rights. So, again, the mantle will fall to the chief justice and the question will be whether his loyalty to precedent, to the doctrine of stare decisis, is more pronounced than his ideological leaning. I am not so sure.

But these liberal “victories” are far overshadowed by all the heavy lifting Kennedy did on behalf of conservative causes over the decades. Let’s focus, for now, on the Court’s post-O’Connor era, starting in 2006. In 2010, Kennedy sided with his fellow conservatives and moneyed interests in Citizens United v. F.E.C, a case in which the Court for the first time recognized that political spending was a form of speech protected by the First Amendment. Justice Kennedy wrote that decision, equating corporations with people, and the grim effects of it on our politics are everywhere around us, from the dark money flowing into campaigns around the country to the extension of “corporate” rights into other areas of constitutional law.

Areas like religious freedom, where Kennedy earlier this month sided, gingerly, against a gay couple who were discriminated against by a Colorado baker who refused to bake them a same-sex marriage wedding cake. Yes, the decision in Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission is an obvious compromise and not the blow that religious activists had hoped it would be. But when you pair it with the Court’s ruling in the Burwell v. Hobby Lobby case, in which Kennedy again sided with his conservative colleagues, it’s not hard to see where this area of the law is heading. It’s headed sharply to the right at a pace that now will accelerate in Kennedy’s absence.

So, too, will the partisan push for voter suppression. Five year ago, Kennedy sided with his fellow Court conservatives in Shelby County v. Holder, a case that gutted a key provision of the Voting Rights Act. Countless citizens either already have been or soon will be disenfranchised as a result of that ruling, one of the worst in the court’s long history. And nothing Kennedy has done since 2013 suggests he has any remorse or regret over how Republican lawmakers around the country reacted to that ruling. Not for nothing, Kennedy also helped spur modern-day voter suppression when he signed onto a 2008 ruling out of Indiana, Crawford v. Marion County, which endorsed voter ID laws now used by Republicans to disenfranchise the poor, the elderly, students, and minority voters.