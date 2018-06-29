If Kennedy is replaced with a someone ideologically similar to the late Justice Antonin Scalia or Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, there could be lasting consequences—particularly for drinking water and climate change. That’s because Kennedy’s swing vote paved the way for two major Obama-era regulations that Pruitt is now trying to weaken: The Clean Power Plan and the Waters of the United States rule.

This sounds right. Another Gorsuch on the Supreme Court means one more vote to strip EPA of its power to regulate. https://t.co/uqjyfv4SjO — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) June 28, 2018

Proposed by President Obama in 2015, the Waters of the United States rule sought to put federal Clean Water Act protections on 2 million miles of streams and 20 million acres of wetlands. One-third of Americans get their drinking water from sources connected to these steams and wetlands, Obama’s EPA said, and thus they warranted this level of federal protection. Obama’s EPA also justified its regulation on Justice Kennedy’s opinion in the 2006 case Rapanos v. United States, which established an elaborate test to determine which bodies of water could be regulated under the Clean Water Act. That case ended in a 4-1-4 split, with Kennedy’s being the separate, middle opinion.



If an ultra-conservative justice had been in Kennedy’s place, though, the Supreme Court would have likely come down on the side on Scalia, who wrote in 2006 [yes?] that the Clean Water Act should only protects major water bodies—not the small streams and wetlands that Obama sought to protect. Because the court failed to decide on that question in 2006—and Pruitt’s repeal of WOTUS is going before the courts—there’s a good chance the Clean Water Act could be radically reinterpreted. A 5-4 ruling like Scalia’s, Parenteau added, would reduce the volume of federally-protected waters by about 60 percent. “That’s a potential reduction in federal protection for over half of the nation’s water bodies.”

Reducing the volume of federally-protected waters is exactly what Pruitt is trying to do. According to the Times, people familiar with Pruitt’s plan believe it was influenced in part by Scalia’s 2006 ruling. Pruitt’s replacement drinking water regulation would cover pollution “only in large, public bodies of water, and in permanent streams and tributaries that drain into them,” the Times reported. “Exempt from regulation would be seasonal streams, water bodies that flow in some portions of the year but not others.” State governments can regulate those seasonal streams, but water bodies are inherently connected. If one state has weak regulations, that could affect water quality in another state.

The Supreme Court may also now be on Pruitt’s side when it comes to repealing the Clean Power Plan, Obama’s signature plan to limit greenhouse gas emissions from coal-fired power plants and therefore slow climate change: Kennedy’s vote was the crucial fifth vote that decided Massachusetts v. EPA, which gave the EPA the authority to regulate greenhouse gases under the Clean Air Act, and which Robinson Meyer at The Atlantic recently called “the most important court case in U.S. climate law.”