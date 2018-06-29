The court’s other death-penalty case docketed so far is equally disturbing. Vernon Madison, the defendant in Madison v. Alabama, is set to be executed for killing a police officer and wounding his ex-girlfriend in a domestic dispute in 1985. More than 30 years later, he suffered from a series of strokes that caused severe brain damage. As I noted in February, Madison’s lawyers have told the courts that their client is also blind, wheelchair-bound, and incontinent. He cannot remember the name of the previous president of the United States.

Madison’s case forces the justices to consider whether it is cruel and unusual to execute a man who doesn’t remember committing the crime for which he was convicted. After all, his lawyers ask, what is the state’s interest in putting someone to death who can’t comprehend why he is being executed? Kennedy’s retirement makes it virtually certain that the Supreme Court will not abolish the death penalty for at least a generation, if not longer. Madison and Bucklew’s cases will reveal how much mercy the justices will show to those facing unjust executions until then.

More cases of great and small significance will be added to the court’s docket when the justices return in the fall. The court’s next opportunity to add more cases to its 2018-2019 docket will be in late September during the annual “long conference,” so named because of the backlog of petitions that accumulate during the court’s summer recess. That could yet bring major cases on abortion, LGBT rights, and other politically polarized issues.

Abortion will face the greatest changes after Kennedy’s retirement. The outgoing justices was the last serving member of the three-justice troika that reshaped Roe v. Wade in the 1992 case Planned Parenthood v. Casey, which established the “undue burden” test for state and federal laws on abortion. In the years that followed, he voted with his fellow conservatives to uphold the federal partial-birth abortion ban and some state-level restrictions. At the same time, Kennedy’s presence stymied right-wing efforts to end the practice altogether. He most recently joined the court’s liberals in the 2016 case Whole Woman’s Health v. Hellerstedt to block two Texas measures that would have closed almost all of the state’s clinics.

Groups on both sides of the abortion debate expect the post-Kennedy Supreme Court to adopt a more hostile stance towards the procedure. The court hasn’t directly taken up the issue since Hellerstedt and there are no major challenges to abortion on the justices’ doorstep at the moment. That could change if Republican-led state legislatures move quickly to pass more onerous barriers for women to obtain the medical procedure. Those barriers could then trigger a lawsuit—from someone trying to obtain an abortion—that could travel to the Supreme Court. A five-justice majority that’s hostile to Roe would then face the question of overturning the 1973 decision outright or restricting the practice until it is all but extinguished in the nation’s more conservative states.

Other major legal battles also loom. In Kennedy’s final weeks, the court punted on major decisions on partisan gerrymandering and religious-freedom exceptions to anti-discrimination laws. After those rulings, the court sent one case on North Carolina’s warped legislative districts and another involving a Washington florist who refused to sell wedding arrangements to a same-sex couple back to the lower courts. After those courts issue new rulings, the cases could go back to a far more conservative Supreme Court than the one they last encountered.