The Passion of Anna

I omit many, many fascinating details, which are not so much details of a story as of four lives. But one element essential to mention here is a killer on the island, a slaughterer of animals. We get a distant glimpse of this man very early, when he snares Andreas’ dachshund in a noose. Then eight sheep are killed on night, and the frightened islanders assault a lonely old man because of it, simply because he was once in a mental hospital and they must have a culprit. Despondent, the old man hangs himself. After the suspect’s suicide, another farmer’s bar is set on fire and his horse killed. Andreas goes to this fire just after his fierce fight with Anna. She comes to call for him and, as they drive home, they talk calmly about separating. Then he asks why she came to the fire to fetch him, and she replies, “I came to ask your forgiveness.” After he has beaten her! She drives off the road (a small parody of the accident she was in earlier), and the car halts. Andreas gets out, and she drives on.

Then comes the very last scene, a long shot of Andreas pacing back and forth; the camera slowly zooms in, the texture gets more and more grainy and white, and as the screen blanches out, we are just able to see Andreas fall to his knees. All during the slow zoom, we hear the ticking of a clock. This is a reference to the clock we heard much earlier when Andreas read a letter he had taken from Anna’s pocketbook: a letter from her (dead) husband which tells the unhappy truth about the marriage that she boasts of as happy.

This last scene sums up a good deal of the film’s concerns. Andreas is a withdrawn man with a strong streak of violence in him, who thought he had (literally) beaten his way out of an involvement that had come to chafe him, but who finds that he has been accepted in the truth of what he is—which frightens him. Yet has Anna accepted the truth? The ticking reminds us of the letter, of Anna’s power of self-deception, that she doesn’t lie in the ordinary sense but has a terrible capacity to convert unpleasantness to fit her need for affirmation. As the film finishes, Andreas’ passion does not finish; he sees that knowing about this propensity in Anna will not free him of her, any more than knowledge of his own weaknesses has freed him of his old self—despite his island retreat in a rite of self-purification. Purity and consistency are not possible; to live is to contradict yourself. To be aware of the contradictions and to bear them without resignation is the final passion.