The Wild Bunch

But the faults recede because the violence is the film. Those who have complained that there’s too much of it might as well complain that there’s too much punching in a prizefight: to reduce it would be to make it something else. The violence is in the attitudes as well as the actions. For example, the opening sequence is an ambush by the bounty-hunters of the outlaws in the middle of a town, and it doesn’t matter a damn to the law or to the outlaws that they are firing through dozens of bystanders. There is a climactic scene in a huge Mexican courtyard which contains so much shooting and stabbing of soldiers, outlaws, girls, and old men—with a wild machine-gun clattering away—that it becomes a kind of lethal becchanalia. It may horrify but it isn’t ludicrous, and this is to Peckinpah’s credit.

The details are lurid. When men are shot in the back, blood spurts out—just as it does from disemboweled swordsmen in Kurosawa. A throat is cut before your eyes. And often, when men fall, Peckinpah catches the fall in slow motion. The obvious point of comparison is the end of Bonnie and Clyde (there are also other comparisons with that picture), but Penn used slow motion to try to poeticize the deaths of two particular people. With Peckinpah, it is only extras who fall in slow motion—depersonalized death. His interest is in the ballet, not the bullet, and this insistent esthetics is perhaps the cruelest of all the film’s cruelties. The slow-motion snatches are irritating in two ways: first, because they draw our attention to the film as such; second, because Peckinpah is right—right to remind us that more than one prism of vision is possible at every moment of life and that this prism at this moment magnifies the enjoyment of killing.

The context of the film is the supposed passing of an era and the aging of the outlaws. There are conversations between Holden and Borgnine around the campfire in which they talk about the onset of autumn in their careers, and at the end the theme is well utilized. After a night of carousing with a couple of girls, Holden and Borgnine wake up quietly and quietly go off to pay a debt of honor simply because they’re too old to care about saving their skins. It’s a well-written and well-directed sequence.