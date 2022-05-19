In the hands of Sam Peckinpah, the matter becomes more complex because he is such a gifted director that I don’t see how one can avoid using the word “beautiful” about his work. This is not merely a matter of big vistas and stirring gallops and silhouettes against the sky, although Peckinpah understands all about them. It is a matter of the kinetic beauty in the very violence that his film lives and revels in. Peckinpah has been quoted as saying that he included so many horrors in order to make us sick of violence. Well, people will say almost anything in interviews, and it is the tale that must be trusted, not the teller. He is not an oblique puritan, he is a talented maniac who loves his bloody work. And the work is significant.

I missed Peckinpah’s Ride the High Country (1961), which was reliably praised, and have been trying to catch up with it. I saw Major Dundee (1965), about which Peckinpah is said to be unhappy because of interference but which was distinguished by some gritty fighting, some smacking physical detail, and Charlton Heston’s most credible performance. The Wild Bunch, Peckinpah’s latest, runs two hours and forty-five minutes, was written by Peckinpah and Walon Green, and was photographed in Technicolor and Panavision by Lucien Ballard, who was a protegé of von Sternberg and whose distinguished career includes some precious Westerns. This new film is the best Western I can remember since Brando’s One-eyed Jacks (1960).

The time is around 1913, the place is both sides of the Texas-Mexican border. The contrast between the US and Mexican cultures is important to Peckinpah (as it was to brando). It’s a handy way to juxtapose Europe and America, to show the pretenses and practices of both, which, under differing delusions and nouns, end up fairly concentrically. The “bunch” of the title is a robber gang led by William Holden; the plot includes two railroad robberies, flight into Mexico, conflicts with a crooked Mexican general and with Villa’s men. From John Ford, Peckinpah has acquired, along with other things, a passion for accurate and revealing Americana used dramatically. When the behavior gets cinematic, the look of it is still so credible that we find patience. The clothes seem to smell of the people who wear them, the tin coffee-cups look battered. Peckinpah adds an exotic, somewhat Ophulsian flavor in his décor: the Mexican general has a German military advisor and a bright red automobile. The dialogue is plentifully profane, the frisking with whores is gamey, and both these elements have a retroactive effect: they seem to fill in what has been missing from the laundered Westerns of the past.