The Unbearable Authenticity of Couples Therapy

This is partly thanks to the show’s astute premise. Unlike individual therapy, which is slow, halting, and often wretchedly tedious, couples work, usually sought at a crisis point when urgent decisions need to be made, tends to be swifter and more explicit. And whereas individual therapy must take place in an inviolate private sphere, the couples version comes with elements of exposure and artifice built in. This, after all, is one of the great appeals and disadvantages of any long-term relationship: a constant witness. A couple will almost always perform—for each other, or perhaps an imaginary parent, if no one else is around—and the therapeutic situation would seem to encourage, if not require, some competitive role-play. All this makes the process suited to the otherwise punishing rhythms of television.

As the couples on the show display and disrupt their established routines, express their wants and fears and needs, vie for favor or control, their cherished narratives fraying against one another, the audience remains aware that we must be altering what we observe. Cameras follow the participants home through New York City streets, in and out of the office where treatment takes place—which is a soundstage. The sessions are edited so that entrenched conflicts and long-buried traumas can emerge, be resolved, be reinterpreted, and resurface in new forms, all within small snippets of a 25-minute episode. Yet this falsity rarely compromises the show’s effects. The role Guralnik herself plays, meanwhile, doesn’t have to change much for the cameras. Like the audience, patients scrutinize her every move, expression, intonation, wanting to know more, ready to project their fantasies on her. Appearing credible, insightful, warm, emotionally present, without allowing any real intrusion or self-revelation, is already central to her job.

At one point during the first season, Annie and Mau—among the most glamorous, floridly entertaining, and irreducibly mysterious of the couples—whisper in the waiting room before a session. Annie pleads with Mau not to play the villain this time—“Please, we had one deal!”—and it’s unclear whether they are discussing the dynamic with Guralnik or acknowledging the viewers at home. “Maybe someone has to be the bad guy,” Mau says, “otherwise people can’t define themselves. They’d just be lost.” You see how Mau’s arrogance, his refusal of empathy or compromise, must be both unbearable to live with and a key part of the vivid, unpredictable intensity that has held the couple in each other’s thrall for more than 20 years. Their marriage has incorporated the grotesque, integrated it as fuel—and that’s what Couples Therapy does, too. While other reality shows rely on the viewer’s feeling of superiority, this one draws us dangerously close to the action.