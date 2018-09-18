For Republicans, getting a second Supreme Court vacancy before the end of Donald Trump’s second year in office has been like winning the lottery twice. The decision to discard democratic and legislative norms by refusing to hold hearings for Barack Obama’s nominee Merrick Garland paid off enormously, with Neil Gorsuch’s confirmation to the Court in 2017 and Justice Anthony Kennedy’s retirement in June of 2018. With five months to go until the midterm elections, confirming Kennedy’s replacement should have been a cakewalk.

Instead it’s been a mess. Trump’s nominee Brett Kavanaugh had a voluminous paper trail, but his nomination wasn’t truly imperiled until this past Friday: He was accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl at a party three decades ago, when both were in high school. Most Republican senators seem at peace with the moral aspect of this dilemma: the presence of two men on the High Court credibly accused of sexual harassment or abuse, poised to overturn Roe v. Wade. But the political conundrum may give them pause.



Republicans have scheduled a public hearing before the Judiciary Committee on Monday, during which both Kavanaugh’s accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, and Kavanaugh are expected to testify. In the meantime, Republicans will be considering a number of bad options: pushing Kavanaugh ahead, despite the allegations; forcing him to withdraw and attempting to confirm another Federalist Society–approved judge before the next Congress is sworn in in early January; or betting on a favorable Senate map and waiting until the next Congress.



The first option is the most likely, but the problem is that it is sure to inflame an already motivated Democratic base, jeopardizing the GOP’s control of Congress. Democratic voters will see Kavanaugh’s nomination as part of a pattern of misogyny emanating from the White House, whose occupant is also credibly accused of sexual harassment. Furthermore, losing even one chamber would be an existential threat to Donald Trump’s presidency, since it would give Democrats the power to hold hearings on a wide range of the president’s unscrupulous activities.

