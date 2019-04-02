Gropius was born into a wealthy family of architects in Berlin in 1883. His great-uncle was well known for designing the Decorative Arts Museum in Berlin in a neo-Renaissance style, with mini-porticos on the windows and prominent mosaics on the exterior walls. The family was bourgeois and not immune to the draw of upward mobility—this may have been why young Walter trained briefly in the distinguished Hussars regiment of the Kaiser’s army. Disillusioned with the rigid aristocratic norms of the elite cavalry, he left to pursue a degree in architecture. The master teacher was quite a bad student, and left the Königliche Technische Hochschule in Berlin without a degree. Yet, armed with family connections, some degree of architectural knowledge, and a lot of gumption, Gropius began his career under the noted architect Peter Behrens, who also employed another young protégé: Mies van der Rohe (who would become the third and final leader of the Bauhaus school). Although Gropius learned much from Behrens, he eventually left after bungling measurements on an important commission.



The term “paper architect” is often employed to describe those within the profession who theorize without actually building: Their grand plans remain in blueprint form as they expound the importance of their stylistic innovations from the lectern of college classrooms. Gropius’s father was an architect who did not build (he eventually became a public servant instead), and there is some evidence that this jolted Gropius into early productivity. In 1910, he set up his own firm in Berlin and secured several contracts, the most important of which was a small factory in Lower Saxony. Completed in 1914, the Fagus Factory is one of the earliest and most striking examples of modern architecture, replacing ornate detail with startlingly geometric lines. Its largely glass exterior hangs off the building like a curtain, while a central load-bearing frame provides structural support: a technique far ahead of its time but later ubiquitous in the glassy modernist towers of the 1950s and 1960s. When occupying American troops came across the building over 30 years later after World War II, they were astounded to learn that the building predated World War I.

Not long after the factory’s completion, Gropius was recommissioned into the cavalry. His war was not an easy one: He was nearly killed several times. He even survived the collapse of a house that crushed almost everyone else around him and left him buried in rubble for days. He suffered intense psychological and physical trauma. One of his only comforts during these years was his clandestine relationship with Alma Mahler, a grand dame of Vienna and the widow of the composer Gustav Mahler. Their relationship would eventually result in marriage and a child, but it was marked by turbulence, which, as MacCarthy makes clear, was largely due to Mahler’s chronic infidelity. She was both a horrific snob, who made conquests of noted artists, and an encouraging muse who pushed her romantic partners to greatness (if only by making them scared they’d join her extensive trash heap of ex-lovers).