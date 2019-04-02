The Bauhaus school started with a modest sum in 1919, in a set of scruffy buildings in Weimar that had been damaged by the war. Students brought a furious energy to their studies, in large part because they had suffered the trenches of France and Belgium and emerged with their lives. MacCarthy observes that, from the beginning:

Art was not treated as sacrosanct . . . . It was there to be enjoyed just as part of normal life. This was the driving force behind the original concept of the Bauhaus as envisioned by Gropius. Responding to the horrifying carnage of the First World War in which technological advances had been harnessed to the weaponry of destruction, the Bauhaus—literally the House of Building, with its underlying sense of spiritual reconstruction—was Gropius’s attempt at a reversal of this process.

Many of the students were influenced by the Wandervögel movement following the war, when young men wandered the countryside looking for meaning. They found it in their new art school teachers, men such as the constructivist László Moholy-Nagy, the painter Paul Klee, the already famous Russian expatriate Wassily Kandinsky, Oskar Schlemmer (who also ran the school’s theater workshop), the architect Marcel Breuer (who created furniture like the Cesca chair), and the geometric abstract painter Josef Albers. Recounting the Bauhaus roster of teachers from the early 1920s is like taking a stroll through the permanent collection at MoMA. Gropius wanted to establish the ultimate art school, bringing together a range of mediums and putting them all in service of rebuilding European society after the Great War. This was to be a “truly democratic art,” MacCarthy writes, “allied to architecture, art for the people in which everyone could share.”

In this period, Anni Albers created undulating geometric tapestries, Paul Klee painted his brightly colored semi-cubist work Red Balloon, and Gropius drew inspiration from Frank Lloyd Wright to construct the Sommerfeld House, which overflowed with the carvings, furniture, and stained glass of other Bauhäuslers. To begin with, the Bauhaus was defined more by its transformation of the decorative arts and interior design rather than by exteriors. Over Gropius’s life, his focus shifted from the redesign of the objects of daily life to a more thorough reworking of the built environment. His later architectural work noticeably drew on the innovations of the Bauhaus period. He was, for instance, influenced by Oskar Schlemmer, who used choreography extensively in his sculptures. Meanwhile, the bisected shapes of Moholy-Nagy’s paintings also gave Gropius new ways to think about ordering space to convey a sense of motion.

The Bauhaus was a political community as much as it was an artistic one. Before coming to the Bauhaus, Gropius was associated with Arbeitsrat für Kunst (Work Council for Art), a radical socialist collective that emphasized the need for affordable housing, and many of his students and faculty shared the left politics that were flourishing in the exhilarating early days of the Weimar Republic. Gropius was known for keeping his political opinions to himself and occasionally putting a damper on the radicalism of students and staff at Bauhaus, but he also saw the school as a revolutionary project: While he called it “this great communal work of art, this cathedral of the future,” it was no surprise that in 1923 Oskar Schlemmer referred to it as a “cathedral of socialism” in a hastily retracted exhibition guide.

Many of the students saw art-making as an almost monastic endeavor and became followers of the Swiss Professor Johannes Itten—a self-styled Zoroastrian mystic with a shaved head and fondness for wearing ascetic tunics. Itten supervised his students in maintaining vegetarian diets, fasting, and purging with laxatives. MacCarthy observes that some of Itten’s acolytes took to imitating his style by wearing the shirt-blouses left behind by Russian prisoners of war but dyed in garish new colors. They would also shave their heads like Itten’s and, as MacCarthy notes, “The resulting bald scalp gave scope for imaginative decoration, such as painting the smooth skull in black squares for a party.” This put off the conservative residents of Weimar, who were already having trouble transitioning away from the authority and traditionalism of the Kaiser. At the same time, it positioned the school on the 1920s cultural map despite its distance from Berlin.

As Gropius dove into the project of Bauhaus, his relationship with Alma started to fall apart. They had married in 1915, but by 1920 they were separated. Gropius took many lovers, some casually, some less so: One was a student, another was married, most were involved in the arts. He was idealistic about his newfound sexual freedom, writing in a long and turgid letter to the poet Maria Benemann: “I know no anchor, no chains…. You wanted me and I gave myself to you and it was beautiful and pure.” After he married Ise Frank in 1923, he continued to pursue an unconventional lifestyle. Ise had an affair with Gropius’s friend and colleague Herbert Bayer, a Bauhaus graphic designer, and, although displeased at first, Gropius came to accept it. He maintained a close friendship with Bayer, vacationed with him and Ise, and even received cheery postcards co-signed by them from their extramarital ski outings. For Gropius, as MacCarthy documents, this kind of openness was vital to the Bauhaus spirit of experimentation. It was necessary to subordinate individual jealousy to the needs of a broader, chosen community.

Eventually, the upright citizens of Weimar had enough of the art students swimming nude in the Saale River and of their professors making socialist pronouncements while asking for public funding. In 1925, the school was ousted. It reopened shortly thereafter in Dessau—another small city, a bit closer to Berlin—with the support of the city’s government. This gave Gropius the opportunity to design the now-famous white-and-gray building that would house the school. This may be the last exemplary building he completed without substantial contributions from others. He also created accommodation for the senior Bauhaus faculty but never quite succeeded in fulfilling the city’s desire to construct low-cost housing for average citizens—an omen of modern architecture’s lofty talk of redesigning society for all, while tending to prioritize construction contracts for wealthy private backers.

The Bauhaus would only exist in Dessau for a few years. It weathered first the departure of Gropius, then the rise of fascism, which cut off funding. In 1933, during the leadership of Mies van der Rohe, the school closed. The students and faculty were scattered. Some were exiled for their progressive values, and others, often those with non-Aryan heritage, were sent to concentration camps. Gropius continued to seek work in Nazi Germany, even registering with the new government and submitting designs for public buildings. He had no sympathy for Nazism, but wanted to remain close to his daughter in Vienna and to help his friends, hoping the storm would blow over. This compromised position was brief: In 1935, he was forced to seek work in London and settled there.

The Bauhaus embodied everything Nazis detested about the sexual, cultural, and intellectual freedom of the Weimar Period. In 1937, the Nazis organized an exhibition of “degenerate art,” which vilified modernists, including Bauhaus artists Paul Klee and Wassily Kandinsky. The next year, the Museum of Modern Art in New York responded with a Bauhaus retrospective, which established the school’s reputation in the United States. It provided a bridge between the eclectic genres held together under the umbrella of Bauhaus and the more monolithic modernism of the 1950s and 1960s. Gropius also took advantage of the exhibit as a first opportunity to solidify his reputation as the undisputed leader of the Bauhaus and its all-important dean, a small act of historical revisionism that communicated his esteem for education over construction but also his own non-negligible ego.

Along the way, Gropius’s successors abandoned the Bauhaus spirit, and substituted the ideal of collectivity for rampant self-branding.

Gropius and Ise made their way to the United States, where he took up the rather grander teaching role of professor of architecture at the Harvard School of Design. He restarted his own practice, first with Marcel Breuer and later with a collective of young former students known as TAC (The Architects Collaborative), but he was more focused on teaching a new generation. Like his students from Weimar and Dessau, these graduates would become leaders in their fields, and, working at the peak of postwar modernist excitement, they would build government complexes, museums, and epochal skyscrapers. Among them were I.M. Pei (the creator of the Louvre’s glass pyramid), Philip Johnson (one of modernism’s foremost masters and creator of the Midtown Manhattan “Lipstick” building), and Paul Rudolph (an exponent of brutalist concrete buildings).

Throughout his years at Harvard, Gropius saw architecture as a project larger than any one building, no matter how important, and he encouraged his students to incorporate the more holistic discipline of urban planning into their work. At a time of intense dogmatism, he did not proclaim that there was a “right” modernist aesthetic. He was more driven by the broader goal of modern architecture: to internationalize the profession and bring order and rationality to cities. Since World War I, Gropius had believed that the clean forms of modernism could wipe away parochial nationalism, to establish a forward-looking universal aesthetic. By the early 1950s, it seemed the rest of the world finally agreed with him.

Walter Gropius’s largest project is not well regarded: The Pan Am Building (now the MetLife Building) hangs over New York’s Grand Central Station with the sterile heaviness that many people see as typical of modern architecture. Lost is the fun of Bauhaus, its social mission, and the air of unfettered creativity. The by-product is aesthetic blandness, easily repackaged and shifted around global cities by architecture firms that specialize in corporate headquarters. Along the way, Gropius’s successors abandoned the Bauhaus spirit for the ability to work on projects at a monumental scale, and substituted the ideal of collectivity for rampant self-branding.

Gropius’s legacy cannot be judged by his biggest structure but rather by the huge influence he had over a range of artistic mediums. As the Bauhaus turns 100 years old, it stands in contrast to an architecture defined by glass-and-steel towers, emanating little more than an aesthetic of power. Bauhaus is celebrated for the people who flocked to it and created art with verve and playfulness. It has become a reminder of the importance of exciting educational spaces, even those that are unabashedly utopian and outlandish, in which the end goal is social change.