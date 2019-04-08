What makes Fosse/Verdon, a new eight-part miniseries airing on FX, an interesting spin on this formula is that it is only half a woman’s story. It really is a biography of a love affair (adapted primarily from Wasson’s biography) that attempts to split its sympathies between its characters: In the stylized, Vaseline-lensed world of the show, Fosse (Sam Rockwell) is indeed a maverick, a bad boy of the theatrical establishment whose jazz hands are just too hot for the critics to comprehend. Verdon (a captivating Michelle Williams, doing her best trans-Atlantic accent) is a radiant performer, who is also a long-suffering amanuensis, the devoted wife who puts up for years with her husband’s philandering because she believes he still brings out the best in her. It is clear that the director, Thomas Kail, who also directed the Broadway musical Hamilton (Hamilton’s creator and star, Lin-Manuel Miranda, is an executive producer on Fosse/Verdon), wanted to tell both sides of the story—the tortured maestro, his beleaguered muse. Yet, at least in the show’s early episodes, his take on the story is more style than substance, a razzle-dazzle gloss over twisty, messy lives, an occasion for a sparkly musical extravaganza rather than an attempt to plumb the depths of co-dependent creativity.

What this means is that Fosse/Verdon, as a period piece, is undeniably beautiful. Every detail is exquisitely correct, down to the way a dancer holds her entire leg on a brass beam during the opening moments of the pilot, when Verdon is choreographing “Big Spender.” This is a production, like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, that impresses the viewer with its considerable budget for sumptuous historical stylings. The Fosses’ Manhattan apartment is a jungle of houseplants and crown moldings, and Williams’s wardrobe captures Verdon’s whimsical energy: She wears crop tops, leotards, bottle green evening gowns. Both Williams and Rockwell look like they are having more fun than they are frankly used to, which puts the viewer at ease. Both of the lead actors are Oscar nominees, A-list movie stars who don’t tend to gravitate toward television projects. The first few moments of the first episode show exactly why Rockwell and Williams must have signed on for the ride; they get to tap-dance at each other, take on defunct accents, and wear a whole closet’s worth of fedoras and evening gloves. They are both having the time of their lives at a very public costume party.

But what does it all add up to? Why tell this story, and why now? It’s a question I kept turning over while watching the second episode, which flashes back to the day that Fosse and Verdon met, and unspools all the infidelities and indignities that came after, ending on the moment when Verdon decides to walk away from the marriage at last, after Fosse has cheated on her with a German translator while making Cabaret. There is something undeniably glamorous about their story—the prince and princess of American dance—and something undeniably magical in the work they crafted together. In 2019, this story should be an act of reclamation, at least for Verdon; of her agency, of her contributions, of her pain. But instead of focusing on her interiority, on developing her feelings of betrayal and resentment as more than Douglas Sirk-esque melodrama, it often shows her dancing around and on top of her emotions. In the second episode, Verdon and Fosse have a blowup on the beach; Verdon yells about the marriage, how she has put up with Fosse’s dalliances for the very last time. Something about this eleventh-hour speech rings a bit hollow, or at least unearned. Williams does the very best with the material she has, but the script should have given her—and Verdon—better.

The dancing is where the show should shine, and moments such as the “Big Spender” scene do deliver real visual pleasure. Perhaps it doesn’t need to do much more than that; some might argue that drawing attention to this era of bold choreography is reason enough to justify the show’s existence. Every physical movement in the show is purposeful and exact, just how Fosse and Verdon would have wanted it. There is not a thrust out of place. Between the verisimilitude of the movement, and the cameo appearances from a cocktail party full of historical characters (Hal Prince! Liza Minnelli! Joel Grey! Paddy Chayefsky! Chita Rivera! Jerry Orbach!), perhaps Fosse/Verdon does everything it set out to do. It’s a confection, full of spangles and name dropping and box steps.

And yet, I found myself wanting more, particularly for Verdon. Williams throws herself into the role (and finds a worthy foil in Rockwell, who manages, as his character ages, to look balding and dapper at the same time), and she milks every moment she can from the material. But we still aren’t seeing just what was happening behind the curtain. I realized that what I truly wanted to see was an entire show about Verdon: her youth on the edges of Hollywood, where her father worked as an electrician at MGM studios and her mother was a former vaudeville star. Her childhood in orthopedic boots, when her classmates called her “Gimpy” and she worried that she’d never walk normally—she started dancing as a Hail Mary effort. Her first marriage, an elopement with a journalist, and her first child, a baby she gave her parents to raise so she could move to New York and pursue her dream of dancing full-time. This entire history is only given a slight kiss in Wasson’s biography, where he pauses to describe the fifteen-year-old Verdon as having had “a killer rack.”

Those short paragraphs made me long for an entire book, just as Williams’s scenes made me yearn for Verdon’s full life story. Fosse/Verdon is a pas de deux, a story about two people colliding and combusting. Part of me wishes it was a solo.