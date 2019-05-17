Reclaiming the Future

As I argue at length in my book Democracy May Not Exist, but We’ll Miss It When It’s Gone, even if we managed to close the gap between the rich and the poor, to break down the divisions between owners of capital and the working class, we’d still be awash in political challenges. Each chapter of the book focuses on a paradox, or tension, that I believe is central to the democratic project, and that would persist even if we managed to transcend capitalism. We’d still have to balance local and global concerns, to figure out the right mix of structure and spontaneity, to weigh the needs of people alive now with generations yet to come, to marshal expertise while accounting for mass opinion, and so on. Under a more economically egalitarian, explicitly socialist system, these democratic dilemmas will not disappear; the riddle would not be solved. Instead, our problems would become more interesting.

Right now, we remain trapped in social and political battles that, no matter how high the stakes involved, are both maddening and banal. Should billionaires have the right to ungodly sums accumulated through the immiseration of entire populations and the destruction of the ecosystems on which life as we know it depends? Are women the equals of men, black and brown people the equals of whites, queer people the equals of straight people, trans and nonbinary people equal to cisgender people, the disabled equal to the able-bodied, and so on? I’m going to go out on a limb and say the answers to these questions should be self-evident, even if settling them will require a power struggle of epic proportions. Should we ever resolve these questions in favor of the abolition of billionaires, the desirability of a healthy and inhabitable planet, and the equality of humankind, countless fascinating questions we don’t get to ask within the distressingly retrograde confines of our current political and social order could finally come to the fore.

A partial sampling of such questions would include, but are by no means limited to, the following: How much top-down planning will be required to create an ecologically sustainable economy or just a functional one? And how will markets, money, and finance be democratized and fit into the mix? How should we balance collective ownership of our natural common wealth with local and worker control—and how do we combine local and worker control with the ideal of international solidarity? How are the boundaries of decision-making communities to be determined and accountability to be enforced? When can democracy be direct, when must it be representative, and how could randomness or sortition—selecting people to serve as public officials instead of electing them, as we do with juries—be put to good use? What incentives will motivate people to do necessary but unpleasant work after greed and fear of destitution are no longer in the driver’s seat? When is coercion legitimate, and how will people be given real choice over things that matter (as opposed to, for instance, the false and frustrating choice of multiple overpriced and inadequate health insurance providers)? Should we ever manage to overcome the dominant modes of inequality and exploitation that have long distorted basic living conditions under American capitalism, democratic conundrums more rewarding and thorny than the ones that currently preoccupy us will open up in droves.