The Outlaw World of Deadwood

For these reasons, I avoided Deadwood for a long time. I had heard it was a show in which cowboys rape prostitutes, in which McShane played yet another vainglorious anti-hero whose use of the word “fuck” every 20 seconds was an edgy tic, in which gratuitous murders made up a large portion of the action. I’d seen old Westerns, the ways they often glorified white men in saddles and depicted Native Americans and women with less poetry than they accorded the sunsets. I had no need to see this “masculine itch” satisfied on TV.

I am glad to say that I was wrong. From the beginning, Deadwood was about much more than the complexities of machismo. When David Milch pitched the show that became Deadwood to HBO, he was coming off two decades of writing and overseeing network police procedurals (often with co-creator Steven Bochco), beginning with Hill Street Blues in 1982, followed by NYPD Blue, Big Apple, and Brooklyn South. These shows elevated the standard good-cop-bad-cop formula, infusing gritty law enforcement dramas with stark moral questions and private agony. But Milch wanted to explore a bigger story, about how people organize themselves when they don’t already have systems in place for how to do so. He was interested in order, and how it sometimes blooms out of chaos. He wanted to study a body politic; how it forms, how it operates, how it turns rotten. He pitched a show about Rome in the time of Emperor Nero, but HBO told him that they had already greenlit Rome. So he looked to the Western to explore the same themes.

Moving the show to the Black Hills in the nineteenth century opened up those concerns in unexpected ways. Deadwood is a deeply American show, suffused with the horrors of colonialism, the rampant greed of capitalism as it spread Westward, and the toxic masculinity that led to so much violence and lonesomeness among the pines. But it is also about intrepidness and ingenuity; about entrepreneurial spirit sprouting in unlikely places. In Deadwood, most women, particularly the sex workers, are treated abysmally by the men, who outnumber them. But some women in the camp also get rich, and plot schemes, join shoot-outs, and open businesses. On the frontier, several women were able to experience new freedoms before someone rode into town and shut their mobility down again. There was always danger and exhilaration, and there were always consequences.

Milch’s scripts got inside the frontier mentality with an intoxicating poetry. His characters speak in something close to iambic pentameter, as if they’re acting Shakespeare. They will often address each other formally, as if in court, followed by a few “fucks” for good measure. (When the show first aired, many complained the profanities were anachronistic, but Milch said he aimed to transmit the bombastic mood of the frontier, not its exact patois). At one point in the new film, a prostitute named Trixie (Paula Malcolmson) refers to herself as “a whore of my vintage.” Another character, describing an old acquaintance, says she’s “collecting her portion of gloom and dismay, just like any of us.” The plot begins to emerge out of sentences that don’t quite fit together, just as a town begins to rise out of muddy nothingness. This is how civilizations grow: word by word.

Deadwood was a true ensemble show, in that several characters drove the action over its three seasons. There was no one star, though McShane’s wild-card saloon owner Al Swearengen and Timothy Olyphant’s upstanding sheriff Seth Bullock orbit each other warily. As in any town inventing itself out of thin air, new people arrive all the time. There is a wealthy widow named Alma (Molly Parker) who has a laudanum addiction, an upstanding sheriff’s wife (Anna Gunn), and resident outlaws like Wild Bill Hickok (Keith Carradine) and Calamity Jane (Robin Weigert). These characters are all real people or meticulous composites thereof: Milch spent two years researching the West and the real Deadwood before ever writing a word of the show. The show is technically fiction, but it also scrupulously depicts the way a city is really born, and how turbulent and disruptive this can be.