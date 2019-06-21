The Supreme Court’s Covert Plan to Gut the EPA’s Powers

Thus, when the next case arises, Kavanaugh will be there, and that means that there will almost certainly be five votes to write Gorsuch’s views into the law. Gorsuch’s opinion leaves little doubt that this new Supreme Court regime will seek to dismantle laws that permit agencies to regulate.

Two obvious examples of such laws are the Clean Air Act and the Clean Water Act. When Congress passed them, it said that the United States must have healthy, breathable air, and clean, drinkable water. But the EPA was given the power to determine how to implement many of the specifics of this overarching goal.

A key provision of the Clean Air Act, for example, requires certain power plants to use “the best system of emission reduction” available under existing technology, while also taking into account certain factors such as cost. So Congress sets the broad policy that power plants should use the best green technology that they reasonably can afford, but it’s up to the EPA to study that technology and impose more stringent requirements on power plants as this tech improves.

This method of lawmaking forms the backbone of much of American labor, anti-discrimination, health care, and countless other areas of law. It is also absolutely essential to any effective environmental protection regime. Gorsuch wants undermine this method of lawmaking, but doesn’t seem to know what he wants to replace it with. In his Thursday dissent, he merely states that Congress “may authorize another branch to ‘fill up the details’” of a policy.

It’s unclear what that means. But such a vague standard would effectively give the Supreme Court free rein to decide which of myriad regulations they would like to uphold and which they would prefer to strike down. The Supreme Court would have the power to invalidate large portions of laws like the Clean Air and Clean Water Acts, if it so decided. Congress would then have to create new laws to protect the air, water, and climate. But so long as Congress remains dysfunctional, with the Senate ruled by the filibuster and its obstructionist majority leader, Mitch McConnell—it’s highly unlikely that new statutes would be enacted to replace the old ones that Gorsuch and the conservatives on the new court would wipe away.