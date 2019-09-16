The most sobering aspect of this portion of the Sappony story is not that it is unique but that it is nearly universal among smaller tribes. Across the continent, cultures that had thrived for hundreds of years were nearly wiped away. While the colonizers started this cultural genocide, the American government they formed continued and expedited the process. Only in the past half-century has the United States attempted to right this wrong.

By 1978, the federal government had been in the genocide business, cultural and physical, for two centuries. In the twentieth-century version, federal boarding schools, often tied to religious institutions, snapped up Native kids, not unlike the British colonizers did, indoctrinating them with their purportedly superior American ideals. They cut their hair and burned their old clothes, toys, and religious items. As it would soon do to the land and its natural resources, the U.S. attempted to extract every last ounce of culture from an entire people. And for too long, the government proceeded largely unimpeded.

Then, 41 years ago, to little fanfare from the American public or media, a bill was passed with Native people in mind, and for once, it wasn’t just about taking something from them: The American Indian Religious Freedom Act. Approved by Congress and signed by President Jimmy Carter two months before the Indian Child Welfare Act, the legislation was part of a monumental shift in the 1970s in the federal government’s policy toward Indigenous nations.

The American Indian Religious Freedom Act was drafted with the colonizers’ history in mind. Congress sought to put an end to forced assimilation policies, calling them a violation of the First Amendment. For the Native nations who had been driven to hide their beliefs, it was a chance for a new start out in the open. They could again openly practice their religions and speak their languages without looking over their shoulder. Or at least that was the idea.

From a legal perspective, the actual effects of the law were underwhelming. While the act called for the federal government to cease actions that could be detrimental to Native culture, it was largely toothless. It often failed to provide the tribal nations and the U.S. courts the tools to implement the intended changes. As a result, in the years following its passage, the law repeatedly wilted under legal scrutiny. But it was an acknowledgement of enforced evil where previously there had been only been silence, or worse, excuses.

It might be difficult for people outside of tribal communities to connect the dots backward from IT: Chapter Two to the American Indian Religious Freedom Act to Fort Christanna. But I, like so many of my Native brothers and sisters, see the connections. We see the historical erasure. We see how the textbooks conclude Native history in the nineteenth century. We see the companies that seek to profit off what was once stolen from us. At the moment, there is little we can do about IT: Chapter Two—or Johnny Depp’s demeaning campaign for the Dior cologne Sauvage, or the “Indian burial grounds” in Pet Sematary—save to remind the creators that they are wrong. We are not gone, and we are not theirs to lean on when their own imaginations or traditions fail them.