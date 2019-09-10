Firing John Bolton Doesn’t Make Trump a Pacifist

Contrary to the testimony of Rand Paul and Maureen Dowd, Trump is not a peacenik.

Contrary to the testimony of Rand Paul and Maureen Dowd, Trump is not a peacenik. If there’s a tidy binary distinction between Bolton and Trump, it isn’t between hawks and doves, but chickenhawks and chickenshits. Neoconservative chickenhawking was a taut, narrative-driven, overconfident belligerence aimed at creating a U.S.-led world order; Trumpian chickenshittery is incoherent, cowardly belligerence, calculated, if at all, to glorify the Don. The latter is every bit as hazardous to global security as the old Republican hawkishness: Both start by blowing up the global order and multilateral agreements, but Trumpism manifests as tough talk with absolutely no credibility, proffered by an easily distractible simpleton who backs down from every fight he’s ever instigated. Trump and his cabinet spent early summer making a case for open war with Iran; in mid-June, he approved an air strike before tweeting that he had decided against it, claiming it was due to projected civilian casualties. In May 2018, angered by the “hostility” of North Korean media statements, he canceled a planned summit with Kim Jong Un, a decision he rescinded the following day following a pleasant personal letter to Trump from the North Koreans.

Trump has threatened war with Russia, sanctions on Germany, and tariffs on Europe. He’s started a trade war with China; stopped sharing data on U.S. casualties and deployments and drone strike deaths overseas; and blamed his generals for the rare occasions when he’s sent special operations forces into danger. His understanding of American military might extends to complaining that new aircraft-carrier launching systems aren’t steam-operated anymore, as well as insisting (quite wrongly) that the stealthy F-35 is literally invisible to American enemies. Foreign states and militant groups by now thoroughly understand the president’s intellectual limitations and emotional needs; all it takes is one of these groups, in a highly tweetable crisis, to push Trump and his rhetoric into a place where he can’t back down from them.

In this atmosphere, who exactly replaces Bolton on the National Security Council? Trump in many respects got the national security advisor he wanted in 2017 in retired Lieutenant General Michael Flynn, a loon whose dirty tricks helped whip the Trump base and achieve little else, other than his own federal prosecution. His successor, H.R. McMaster, tried to normalize the Trump administration and failed miserably. After that, Bolton was probably the closest thing Trump could get to an establishmentarian at the National Security Council, one who at least knew how to contact the learned scholars and experts that his agenda ignored.

The next person will probably be a Trump stalwart, but which foreign policy experts still in his camp are cunning yet foolish enough to think they can do something with the position? The best-case scenario is another Mike Pompeo, a doctrinaire crusading conservative with a light resume and a very brown nose who has quietly expanded his State Department portfolio beyond its normal scope. But the names bandied about so far in Beltway divinations include retired Army Colonel Douglas Macgregor, a military intervention skeptic who last June took to Carlson’s prime time Fox News show to inveigh against the demographic replacement of whites in California—a poignant reminder that the next national security advisor could be a dove on Tehran and a hawk on the Texas border.

So be grateful John Bolton is gone, but no less afraid of the madman at the wheel.