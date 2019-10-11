The Moral Dilemma of a Left-Right Antiwar Alliance

But Khanna has also found himself on the horns of a dilemma when working with war skeptics on the right, where Buchananism and its hypertrophied cousin, Trumpism, still put white male supremacy front and center in their pacifism. A decade ago, The New Republic revealed that Ron Paul’s libertarian antiwar newsletters also contained “decades worth of obsession with conspiracies, sympathy for the right-wing militia movement, and deeply held bigotry against blacks, jews, and gays”; one of Paul’s ghostwriters, his former congressional chief of staff Lew Rockwell, continues to maintain a popular “anti-state, anti-war, pro-market” site that publishes screeds that declare “black criminals have a free license to do what they want” and “feminism is akin to cancer on the world.”

And then there’s Tucker Carlson. The Fox host regularly criticizes the military-industrial complex—that is, when he’s not defending Trump’s rants about “shithole countries” as “something that almost every single person in America actually agrees with,” or arguing that Representative Ilhan Omar “has undisguised contempt for the United States” and that “maybe that’s our fault for asking too little of our immigrants.” Before Carlson became a white-right icon, his prime-time guest list occasionally included Khanna, who found common cause with the Fox anchor’s isolationist impulses. “⁦@TuckerCarlson⁩ offers a devastating critique interventionism and shows how much of the foreign policy establishment has failed the American people. There is an emerging, left right coalition of common sense for a foreign policy of restraint,” Khanna tweeted back in February.

The Twitter ratio was swift and the condemnation was thorough. “[W]hatever policy goal overlap there is between Carlson’s herrenvolk white nationalism and a left policy of foreign restraint, looking to ally with him is a bad precedent,” Kelsey Atherton, a military-tech reporter, replied.

Khanna no longer goes on Carlson’s program, but other Democrats do—and have received similar opprobrium. Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, who has positioned herself as the antiwar Democratic presidential candidate despite having visited with Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad and her ties to Hindu nationalists, went on Carlson’s show to discuss suing Google—an appearance criticized by British political journalist Mehdi Hasan, among others. “How can a Democratic member of Congress appear on Tucker Carlson’s show, only days after he’s been inciting hate against two of her black House colleagues (Omar and Cummings), to talk about something *else*, rather than to slam him for being a bigot live on air?” he tweeted.

“I think that the consensus of the left-right skepticism on military interventionism has common ground based on what’s in America’s interest in a very narrow sense,” Khanna told me. But he is antiwar because he supports human rights and diplomatic engagement. “I think it’s important to understand the difference [in] the moral force that animates both sides,” he said.

The Quincy Institute is also seeking common ground by staffing up with war skeptics across the political spectrum. “We’re not monolithic,” Wertheim, the cofounder, told me. “We take very seriously the trans-partisan nature of the institute.” Quincy came about in part, Wertheim said, because he wanted to take on the military industrial complex and concluded that working with people of different political beliefs was the best way to do that.



But there are different political beliefs, and then there is the absurd assertion by some conservatives like Raimondo and Carlson that Trump himself is antiwar. His unilateral decision to allow Turkey to attack America’s Kurdish allies in Syria is not getting plaudits from serious war skeptics. “Trump is not ending any endless wars but simply ordering U.S. military personnel to move out of the way for Turkish forces to enter,” Wertheim said. “Trump, in some ways, takes to logical or illogical conclusions the pathologies we’ve been seeing for a long time.” (Some—but not all—staunch supporters of Gabbard, as well as Green Party supporters and diehard Trumpists, hailed the perplexing move as a victory for peace.)



All of which is to say that while pacifism is having a moment, it’s a moment so fraught that its emerging leaders and institutions have yet to locate the bright line between helpful partners and bad-faith whitewashers—much less incorporate it into a coherent progressive foreign policy. Khanna might have some ideas on that, but it’s hard to plan that far ahead when the world is on fire–when it matters less who is in the bucket-brigade than how much water they can carry. “There are people who I disagree with so strongly on many issues,” Khanna said. “But,” he added, referencing the humanitarian crisis in Yemen, “if they are willing to prevent a famine of 14 million, I will work with them.”