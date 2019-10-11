The Moral Dilemma of a Left-Right Antiwar Alliance

Raimondo did not fit the mainstream image of an antiwar activist. In the first Bush era, antiwar activists were painted as cheese-eating surrender monkeys or left-wing lunatics. But there was indeed an ardent antiwar right that opposed the surveillance state, the U.S.-Israel alliance, and the U.S. military-industrial complex. Once associated with Ron and Rand Paul—to the extent it was discussed at all—the antiwar right is resurgent today, and its most visible new supporters, like Fox News’s Tucker Carlson, challenge left-wing pacifists to consider whether it can be useful to the cause of ending foreign misadventures at the same time that it supports Trump’s human-rights abuses at home. How can the antiwar left cooperate with counterparts on the right and break a cycle of endless war without losing its own moral force?



Alliances between right and left war-skeptics gained new currency this summer, just a few months after Raimondo’s passing, with the launch of the Quincy Institute. A nonpartisan think tank founded to promote “diplomatic engagement and military restraint,” Quincy’s major funders include liberal George Soros and conservative tea-party financier Charles Koch. “We think peace should be the norm in the United States’ foreign policy, and war the exception,” Stephen Wertheim, Quincy’s cofounder and research director, wrote in The Washington Post last August. “This principle is anything but radical.”

Trump may not have met Raimondo’s fantastical expectations for impartiality toward Israel and the Palestine, but his presidency has been a boon to the U.S. antiwar movement. According to a study published by Pew this July, 64 percent of veterans and 62 percent of Americans believe the war in Iraq was not worth fighting; for the war in Afghanistan, the numbers dropped only slightly, to 58 percent and 59 percent, respectively. In this atmosphere, antiwar politicians are finding each other across some interesting party divides. “I think there has been a fundamental reexamination of the cost of interventions over the past 18-plus years and how that has not advanced American national interests,” said Congressman Ro Khanna, a Democrat from California.