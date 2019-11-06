Trump’s Impeachment Allies Are Staring Into The Void

This defense will depend on the exact nature of the articles of impeachment brought against him. What those articles would actually look like is unclear. The House is reportedly adopting a narrow approach that only focuses on the Ukraine scandal and its aftermath, excluding the Mueller report’s findings or other scandals. It’s possible that he could face charges for obstruction of justice and contempt of Congress. But for this article I’ll assume he faces at least one article on abuse of power, similar to the second article adopted by the House Judiciary Committee in 1974 against Richard Nixon.

Would you claim that Trump is actually innocent—that is, that the charge is wholly without merit? After all, Ronald Reagan survived the Iran-Contra affair by claiming ignorance of the scandal’s worst aspects. Unfortunately for Trump, the evidence places him at the heart of the scheme. This includes the White House’s own summary of the July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, where Trump asked him for a “favor” and urged him to investigate the Bidens. Additionally, Trump cannot claim that Rudy Giuliani was acting without his knowledge, as Zelenskiy specifically mentioned Trump’s aide-de-camp by name during the call.

Since Trump’s role is indisputable, would you try to persuade the Senate that the request was made, but there was no quid pro quo attached to it? New York Representative Lee Zeldin, one of the president’s top allies in the House, took that approach after the Volker and Sondland transcripts became public on Tuesday. “Fun facts Dems/media love omitting from their fairy tale 3rd, 4th, 5th & NO hand stories,” he wrote on Twitter on Tuesday after the Sondland and Volker transcripts became public. “1. Ukraine didn’t know there was a hold on aid until end of Aug. 2. The hold on aid was released soon after that. 3. Guess what Ukraine had to do to get the hold on aid lifted? NOTHING!”