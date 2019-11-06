Trump’s Impeachment Allies Are Staring Into The Void

That hasn’t stopped the president’s supporters from fixating on the whistleblower. Some have tried to unmask the whistleblower themselves; others have argued that Trump has a Sixth Amendment right to compel them to reveal their identity. “AKSHUALLY [sic] the Constitution specifically provides for the right of the accused to meet his accuser,” The Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway wrote on Twitter in a message aimed at Michigan Representative Justin Amash. “Whistleblower protection has never—could never—mean that accusations are accepted without question. He of course must testify. To say otherwise is silly.”

Like many pro-Trump defenses against impeachment, Hemingway’s assertion didn’t survive long beyond the confines of the conservative media ecosystem in which it grew. Amash, a conservative legislator who practiced law before joining Congress, quickly fired back. “Yeah, at *trial* in a *criminal* prosecution,” he wrote in a reply. “To say otherwise is silly. The best argument one could make is that it also should apply at trial in the Senate, despite not being a criminal prosecution, following impeachment in the House.” Of course, even the most dubious arguments can take root if senators are willing to accept them. Kentucky Senator Rand Paul made the same point as Hemingway on Tuesday night with an anecdote about Venetian doges.

Would you claim that Trump had acted in good faith when dealing with Ukraine? Some of the president’s defenders have already tested that defense. “The Volker/Sondland transcripts lay it out: @realDonaldTrump wanted to clean up corruption in Ukraine, and ensure taxpayer funded aid wasn’t going to corrupt causes,” North Carolina Representative Mark Meadows wrote on Twitter on Tuesday. “Only D.C. Democrats could spin protecting taxpayer money into an impeachable offense. Blatant partisanship. This argument is laughable at best.”

As I’ve noted before, it’s hard to take anti-corruption concerns seriously from a president who just tried to host the next G-7 summit at a resort he owns in Florida. Trump’s interest in corruption is typically limited to leveling the accusation against his political opponents. And the president’s own remarks during his infamous July 25 call with Zelenskiy showed that his interest in purported corruption only extended to the DNC server conspiracy theory and the Ukrainian company on whose board Hunter Biden had served.

Despite Meadows’ assertion, Sondland and Volker’s testimony supports that conclusion. Sondland told House investigators about a May 23 meeting with Trump where he and other officials hoped to persuade Trump to agree to a White House visit with Zelenskiy shortly after his election victory. According to Sondland, Trump began criticizing Ukraine and complaining that “they tried to take me down,” an apparent reference to the conspiracy theory that Ukraine meddled in the 2016 elections. Sondland also testified that Trump urged him to speak with Giuliani first.

At one point, House investigators also asked Volker whether he thought Giuliani’s focus on Burisma had to do with “potential money laundering or other criminal conduct by the company itself,” as opposed to the Bidens. “No,” Volker replied. “I believe that Giuliani was interested in [Hunter Biden], and I had pushed back on that, and I was maintaining that distinction.” When asked if he maintained the distinction because “that whole theory had been debunked and there was no evidence to support it,” Volker answered yes. Multiple witnesses have also testified that was more interested in the public announcement of an investigation by Ukraine than the investigation itself. That focus suggests the goal wasn’t to uncover possible wrongdoing, but to manufacture allegations of it for political gain.

Would you concede that what Trump may have been wrong, but it wasn’t unlawful? It’s hard to imagine that your client will let you make that point. He’s spent the last six weeks claiming that his call with Zelenskiy was “perfect” and “beautiful.” Moreover, Trump virtually never admits fault or wrongdoing on his part. His apology after the Access Hollywood tape became public in October 2016 is one of the only instances where he’s ever shown contrition in public. Even then, it didn’t last: Trump reportedly told aides and a Republican senator over the next year that it wasn’t his voice on the tape.

Whether Trump had the legal authority to block military aid for Ukraine in the first place is also an open question. Multiple government agencies raised concerns that Trump lacked the legal authority to block military aid once it had been appropriated by Congress. Some Democratic lawmakers have questioned whether Trump’s actions ran afoul of laws like the Impoundment Control Act of 1974. That law outlines the circumstances in which the Office of Management and Budget can suspend congressional allocations of funds. It’s unclear whether Trump and the OMB followed those procedures in this case; the White House’s refusal to release documents may leave that question unanswered.

Other motive defenses are even trickier. Would you claim that Trump is simply a political novice who didn’t realize the implications of his requests? Would you claim it was wrong, but doesn’t rise to the level of an impeachable offense? Under those circumstances, Congress’s ultimate sanction may not be warranted. The fatal flaw in those arguments, of course, is that Trump repeated the mantra of “no collusion!” for roughly two years while the Russia investigation took place. If anything, there’s a case to be made that no living American knows that they shouldn’t ask a foreign power to undermine domestic political rivals better than Donald Trump.