Trump’s Defenders Think We’re Idiots

The Soviets are better known for their highly publicized show trials than their closed-door depositions—but historical accuracy seems to be a lower priority than making Trump’s base mad and scared. “It’s not hard to defend Donald Trump because, in the process, we’re defending us,” Rush Limbaugh told his listeners on Thursday. “We’re defending ourselves. We’re defending everybody that voted for him because that’s who’s really under attack. Trump is a transient figure. He’s only going to be here, maximum, eight years. People that voted for him are gonna go on and on and on and hopefully grow and grow and grow. The attack on Donald Trump—he’s a surrogate for their hatred for us.”

Trumpworld isn’t trying to persuade Americans that the president did nothing wrong because they know they can’t. Multiple White House and State Department officials have already confirmed efforts to establish some sort of quid pro quo involving the White House and the Ukrainian government to target Trump’s political opponents. Tim Morrison, a top National Security Council aide, also largely affirmed U.S. diplomat Bill Taylor’s account of conversations in September with Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union. In those conversations, Sondland allegedly told Taylor that the president would not release congressionally allocated military aid for Ukraine unless the country publicly announced an investigation into the Bidens.

And focusing on the process only makes sense if the White House’s goal is for the Senate to dismiss the House’s articles of impeachment without holding a formal trial on them. The Constitution is vague on the impeachment process itself and does not explicitly authorize such a maneuver. But there is precedent for it: In 1999, the Senate considered a motion to dismiss the charges against Bill Clinton and rejected it in a 56-44 vote, then proceeded with a trail that led to his acquittal. Today, a dismissal of the charges might come as a relief to many Senate Republicans, to avoid the psychic contortions that might come with voting “not guilty.”

