Bombshell: Impeachment Hearings DESTROY Gorpman and Bleemer

Beyond Mueller, however, the story had become a sprawling mess. In the days before the article came out, Jerome Corsi, a right-wing conspiracy theorist, sued Mueller for probing his connections to Stone and WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. Maria Butina, a young Russian national who studied at D.C.’s American University, pleaded guilty on December 13 to cozying up to NRA leaders on Moscow’s behalf. And on December 17, federal prosecutors indicted Bijan Kian and Kamil Ekim Alptekin, two Turkish associates of former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, for their alleged role in an unregistered lobbying effort to send exiled cleric Fethullah Gulen back to Turkey. Every week brought new names and new bombshells, but fewer of them seemed to fall near the president.

Against this backdrop, the satirical website Clickhole published a short-lived send-up of Trump-Russia saga on December 18 titled “Legal Bombshell: Mueller Flipped Trump’s Confidant’s Lawyer’s Friend’s Associate Gorpman (Who Could Testify Against Bleemer!) And It’s Not Even Lunchtime.” It seemed to perfectly capture how inscrutable much of the story had become, even to those who covered it for a living, and the sense that none of it was actually bringing people closer to understanding what happened. An excerpt:

Just think of what would happen if Gorpman gives up Bleemer. Among Trump’s business partner’s co-conspirator’s inner circle, perhaps nobody was closer to Bleemer than Gorpman, not even Roscoe. Calderino called Gorpman the “King Of The Keys,” and remember, Calderino was called “The Keymaster” by Roscoe, who Gorpman praised as “Trump’s Personal Key King” so Calderino knows what he’s talking about. If Mueller can use Gorpman to get to Bleemer, then Calderino’s next, which is bad news for Roscoe, and Roscoe leads right back to people who lead right back to Trump.

Bolstering the Gorpman-Bleemer article’s mystique was its quiet erasure. At some point after it was published, the Gorpman and Bleemer article disappeared from Clickhole’s website and social media accounts. The previous URL now brings up a page that says it is inaccessible. (A complete version of it can still be read on the Internet Archive.) Like The Onion, Clickhole does not give byline credit to the real-world authors for their stories. The publication did not explain or acknowledge why it removed the article at the time, and Clickhole did not respond to multiple requests for comment. Some Twitter users have noted that the article bears a resemblance to a viral tweet published ten months earlier.

every time I click on a trending topic related to politics there's a guy in there like



- Grampler OUT

- Tevis OUT

- Pleffson indicted

- Trump tweets "gumbus"

- Jimps OUT



and it's not even 10AM — terrence cloth (@jaubert_moniker) March 13, 2018

Gorpman and Bleemer’s legacy lives on, however, in the minds of those who followed both the Russia investigation and the Ukraine scandal. “We use Gorpman/Bleemer as a shorthand for stories that are too weedsy or require significant set up to make clear the stakes and why it’s important,” MSNBC host Chris Hayes wrote in a Twitter conversation discussing the article earlier this month. Shortly after federal prosecutors indicted Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, two Ukrainian associates of Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, Los Angeles Times reporter Matt Pearce wrote on Twitter that the scandal had “started out pretty simple but each day edges closer to Lawyer’s Friend’s Associate Gorpman (Who Could Testify Against Bleemer!) territory.”



The Mueller report ultimately concluded that Trump and his campaign welcomed foreign assistance during the 2016 election, then obstructed efforts to learn the full scope of their interactions with Russia after taking office. Because Mueller did not conclude he had conspired with the Russian government, Trump said the report’s findings amounted to “total exoneration,” which became the leading public narrative. Mueller declined to flesh out his massive report or make its dense text more digestible for the public during his highly anticipated public hearings before Congress in July. Top Democrats in Congress also lacked the will or capacity to explain it themselves.